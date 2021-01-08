Jeremy Lin Gives BIG NBA Comeback Update And It Involves The Warriors G League Team

Weeks ago, reports spoke about Jeremy Lin's plans to join the Golden State Warriors falling through. With Klay Thompson out for another season, the team has been signing a few players like Kelly Oubre Jr. However, recent reports suggest that Lin might still be able to play for the Warriors if he signs with their G League affiliate.

Also read | Jeremy Lin takes offence to Donald Trump terming coronavirus as ‘Chinese virus’

Jeremy Lin G League contract to be finalized soon?

Guard Jeremy Lin will sign a deal in the NBA G League and play with the Golden State Warriors’ affiliate, Santa Cruz, as he pursues his NBA return, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 7, 2021

According to a recent report by The Athletic's Shams Charania, the plans to sign Lin might still be on for the Warriors. Lin, 32, is expected to sign with the Warriors' G League team — the Santa Cruz Warriors. The contract, per reports, will be with the league itself.

Also read | Draymond Green trade: Damian Lillard ‘campaigned’ to sign Warriors’ star at Trail Blazers

Last week, the NBA and G League started a new exception — which allows a player to sign with a minor league by its own while being assigned to the NBA team. As per The New York Times' Marc Stein, Jeremy Lin would be the first player to sign with it.

Like the NBA last year, the G League will also look to continue their games in a bubble environment. Many reports state that the Walt Disney World will be used by the team once again, which is where the NBA completed their 2019-20 season after the COVID-19 induced hiatus.

Lin, as of now, is also not eligible for a two-way contract. In order to accommodate the Taiwanese-American, the NBA will have to release a player. As a result, Lin has a chance to rejoin the NBA through the G League.

Before joining the Beijing Ducks (Chinese Basketball Association), Lin had played in the NBA for 10 years. He started his career with the Golden State Warriors in 2010 and playing his last season with the Toronto Raptors (2018-19) off the bench. Not staying with one team for more than two years, Lin has also played with the New York Knicks, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers, Charlotte Hornet, Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks.

Also read | Jeremy Lin trains with Steph Curry and Warriors as NBA return rumours intensify

Jeremy Lin China stats

While he tried to make a comeback earlier, his clearance from The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) did not arrive on time. As a result, the earlier plans revolving around the Warriors signing him fell through. While with the Beijing Ducks, Lin scored 22.3 points per game, while shooting 49.1% from the field and 33.8% from the three-point line.

Also read | Jeremy Lin to donate another $1 million for coronavirus relief in USA

(Image credits: Jeremy Lin Instagram)