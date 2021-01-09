NBA Scores: Warriors Overcome Clippers, Lakers Beat Bulls While Jazz Triumph Over Giannis

On Friday night (Saturday IST), the NBA offered fans an exciting set of ten games. The schedule featured Steph Curry and LeBron James, along with the Lonzo and LaMelo Ball playing against each other for the first time during the 2020-21 season. The Golden State Warriors managed to beat the LA Clippers in a stunning fourth quarter, bagging their fifth win of the season. LA Lakers, Houston Rockets and Toronto Raptors are few other teams that secured a win today.

NBA scores

NBA results: Warriors vs Clippers score

The Warriors, fueled by Steph Curry's 38 points, overcame their massive second-half deficit to triumph 115-105 over the Los Angeles Clippers. In a move that few expected, Curry dropped 19 points in the third period to erase the team's 21-point gap. They ended up outscoring the Clippers in the fourth, bagging a win after their initial loss this week.

Andrew Wiggins, Eric Paschall and Brad Wanamaker all complemented Curry, countering the Clippers' strong defence. Paul George dropped 25 points for the Clippers, while Kawhi Leonard followed with 24 points. Serge Ibaka and Nicolas Batum scored in double digits.

NBA highlights: Lakers vs Bulls score

LeBron James posted 28 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists, propelling the Lakers to a 117-115 victory over the Chicago Bulls. Montrezl Harrell added 17 points and 14 rebounds. For the Bulls, Zach LaVine scored 38 points, but ended up missing a jumper that could have given their team a lead with around 4.7 seconds left on the clock. Wesley Matthews had 14 points, while Dennis Schroder had 17.

NBA results: Bucks vs Jazz score

Jazz, led by Donovan Mitchell and his 32 points, ended the Bucks' victory-run at home, bagging a 131-118 victory. They posted 25 three-pointers, setting a new franchise record, and are the first team in league history to have five players shoot at least four threes in one game. Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 35 points and 8 rebounds, while Khris Middleton recorded 31 points and 10 rebounds. Brook Lopez, Jrue Holiday and Donte DiVincenzo all scored in double digits.

NBA highlights: Pelicans vs Hornets score

Lamelo Ball, 19, scored 12 points, 11 rebounds and 9 assists during the Hornets 118-110 victory, one assist away from the youngest triple-double in the league. He made five shots from the three-point range, shooting 36.4% from the field. On the other hand, Lonzo failed to score in the second half, finishing the game with 5 points, 2 rebounds and 3 assists. Gordon Hayward had 26 points for the Hornets, while Miles Bridges and Devonte Graham added 20 and 17 points respectively. Zion Williamson posted 26 points for the Pelicans, while Josh Hart added 19. JJ Redick had 17.

Other NBA scores

Detroit Pistons beat Phoenix Suns 110-105 OT

OKC Thunder triumph over New York Knicks 101-89

Washington Wizards lose 116-107 to Boston Celtics

Memphis Grizzlies win 115-110 against the Brooklyn Nets

Houston Rockets beat Orlando Magic 132-90

Toronto Raptors defeat the Sacramento Kings 114-123

(Image credits: AP, Golden State Warriors Instagram)