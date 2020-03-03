NBA Suggests Restricting Fan Interactions In Coronavirus Memo Sent To All 30 Teams

The NBA has passed along a memo to all 30 NBA teams regarding the coronavirus, outlining ideas to prevent and tackle the spread of the virus. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe first reported about the NBA coronavirus memo. The NBA coronavirus memo includes various suggestions for the players, mostly revolving around fan interactions.

Also read | LeBron James believes NBA is good hands with players like Zion, Luka, Ja and Tatum

NBA coronavirus memo: The league sends a memo to the 30 NBA teams regarding the coronavirus

Reporting with @ZachLowe_NBA: In memo to teams on coronavirus, NBA suggests players choose fist-bumps over high-fives and avoid taking items such as pens, balls and jerseys to autograph. Teams also concerned about corona impact on pre-draft process. Story: https://t.co/dKZyDMZdVy — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 2, 2020

The suggestions from the NBA include small changes in their interactions with fans. The players are advised to fistbump their fans instead of high-fives and avoid using their items like pens or jerseys to sign autographs. The NBA is also concerned regarding a possible surge in the coronavirus outbreak. Pre-draft combines, on-site workouts and international events could be cancelled, which is one of the league's primary concerns.

Also read | NBA Commissioner Adam Silver discusses possibility of league in India

According to reports, the NBA and the National Basketball Association have been working with the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention and a researcher at Columbia University to deal with the coronavirus outbreak and its impact on the NBA. In the NBA coronavirus memo, coronavirus was termed as a situation that could 'change rapidly'. The NBA also issued a statement regarding the coronavirus outbreak, saying that the fans, players and employees safety is paramount. They will continue to monitor the outbreak closely and continue working with the CDC. The NBA has also been updating the teams with latest information about the coronavirus outbreak.

NBA coronavirus memo: NBA players on the virus outbreak

The Corona Virus has officially hit Oregon. More specifically Lake Oswego...Make sure y’all washing y’all hands with soap for 20 or more seconds & covering ya mouths when you cough. I am officially taking a break from signing autographs until further notice.



Sincerely,



CJ — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) February 29, 2020

Portland Trail Blazers CJ McCollum also tweeted about the coronavirus outbreak in the USA, informing people about the news and advising people to wash hands and take care. He also added that he would take a break from signing autographs for some time. Boston Celtics Kemba Walker also made a comment about the coronavirus outbreak. While the player said he will be careful, he will be signing autographs with his own marker.

Also read | Watch NBA chief Adam Silver present replica ring to a Raptors fan

As coronavirus cases have increased in North America, the league is yet to cancel or postpone any of their scheduled game. If an NBA player were to contract the coronavirus, he will miss two weeks according to the NBA's medical officials. The NBA is currently preparing for the global Hoop Summit in Oregon and the NBA Draft in May. On the other hand, world sports are facing a major impact after the coronavirus outbreak. The primary concern are the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, which could be cancelled.

Also read | Adam Silver: NBA, USA Basketball still may play in China in 2020