LeBron James Believes NBA Is Good Hands With Players Like Zion, Luka, Ja And Tatum

This NBA season, young players like Grizzlies Ja Morant, Pelicans Zion Williamson, Mavericks Luka Doncic, Hawks Trae Young and Celtics Jayson Tatum have been in the spotlight for breaking multiple records. While Luka Doncic is playing his third NBA season and Jayson Tatum is playing his third, Ja Morant and Zion Williamson are playing their rookie NBA seasons. After the Zion Williamson’s game against the Lakers, NBA star LeBron James complimented the batch of young players and their role in the NBA.

NBA 2019-20: LeBron James trusts Zion Williamson, Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum, Trae Young and Ja Morant

"The league is in great hands with a guy like Zion, Ja Morant, Luka Doncic, Trae Young, Jayson Tatum and the list goes on and on."@KingJames loves seeing the next generation thrive 🤜🤛 pic.twitter.com/gpFZK78bPU — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 2, 2020

In the postgame interview, LeBron James states that the league is in good hand with all the young players like Williamson, Luka Doncic, Trae Young, Ja Morant and Jayson Tatum. The interviewer also asked what James told Zion Williamson when both the players embraced after the Lakers vs Pelicans game. LeBron James answered that everyone will know if Zion Williamson decides to tell them. He does not do things for publicity and is glad that he is able to play with young talent.

NBA 2019-20: LeBron James thinks Ja Morant is super special

LeBron knows that Ja is unique 🙌 pic.twitter.com/4PR7aKd0FP — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 1, 2020

In a recent ESPN interview, James also revealed that he feels rookie Ja Morant is a special NBA player. James further added that with the amount of talent Ja Morant has, the ‘sky’s the limit’ for the Grizzlies rookie. After the Lakers and Grizzlies game, LeBron James sent Ja Morant an autographed jersey. Ja Morant answered by sending James a signed jersey of his own.

NBA 2019-20: LeBron James and Zion Williamson embrace after Lakers vs Pelicans

LeBron x Zion



The King had a message postgame for Zion 🤝 pic.twitter.com/i3dV2SNTan — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 2, 2020

