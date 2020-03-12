NBA Suspended Indefinitely As Utah Jazz Player Tests Positive For Coronavirus

The NBA announced that the league will be suspended all their games following March 11 (March 12 IST). According to the statement released by the NBA, the decision was made after Utah Jazz’s star Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. With the NBA suspended, league officials will utilize this hiatus to figure out their next steps regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

NBA suspended after Utah Jazz player tests positive for coronavirus

NBA To Suspend Season Following Tonight's Games pic.twitter.com/2PTx2fkLlW — NBA (@NBA) March 12, 2020

NBA Insider @ShamsCharania gives an update on the NBA suspending game play. pic.twitter.com/0cd5EW8jXR — NBA TV (@NBATV) March 12, 2020

Lakers players are still waiting on word from the team for the next steps to follow during the NBA suspension, sources tell ESPN. Players learned of the league’s hiatus on Twitter, and then communicated on their group chat, sources said. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) March 12, 2020

Woj breaks down the current protocol if a player in the NBA tests positive for the coronavirus pic.twitter.com/DoMWIw2Mr4 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) March 12, 2020

To add onto this, I'm told the Thunder players are being told they will all be tested for coronavirus tonight. They are on standby. Wow.



The NBA appears to have its Patient Zero. https://t.co/5sEludKE4U https://t.co/xtHmj7lXZc — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) March 12, 2020

NBA suspended: Rudy Gobert coronavirus

Utah Jazz All-Star Rudy Gobert has tested positive for coronavirus, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.



Sources say Gobert is feeling good, strong and stable — and was feeling strong enough to play tonight. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 12, 2020

NBA suspended indefinitely due to coronavirus outbreak

With the NBA suspended indefinitely, all people who have been in contact with the Utah Jazz will most likely be tested. NBA's statement was made right before the Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder game began on Wednesday night (Thursday morning IST). Reports also suggest that everyone from players to executives associated with both the teams will be tested for the virus. Rudy Gobert, the player who tested positive, was reportedly under the impression that he will be playing the game and was not present when the announcement was made. In earlier reports, the NBA's medical staff had stated that if a player were to contract the virus, he or she would take approximately. Fans took to Twitter to express their concern as the NBA suspended all their further games. The coronavirus was declared a global pandemic by WHO.

