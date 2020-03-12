The Debate
NBA Suspended Indefinitely As Utah Jazz Player Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Basketball News

NBA suspended: The NBA announced that the league will be suspended all their games following March 11 (March 12 IST) after Utah Jazz player tests positive.

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai | Updated On:
nba suspended

The NBA announced that the league will be suspended all their games following March 11 (March 12 IST). According to the statement released by the NBA, the decision was made after Utah Jazz’s star Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. With the NBA suspended, league officials will utilize this hiatus to figure out their next steps regarding the coronavirus pandemic. 

Also read | LeBron James says he won't play if Lakers games go behind closed doors

NBA suspended after Utah Jazz player tests positive for coronavirus

Also read | NBA suggests restricting fan interactions in NBA coronavirus memo sent to all 30 teams 

NBA suspended: Rudy Gobert coronavirus

Also read | NBA coronavirus: LeBron James quickly changes stand on playing NBA games without fans

NBA suspended indefinitely due to coronavirus outbreak

With the NBA suspended indefinitely, all people who have been in contact with the Utah Jazz will most likely be tested. NBA's statement was made right before the Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder game began on Wednesday night (Thursday morning IST). Reports also suggest that everyone from players to executives associated with both the teams will be tested for the virus. Rudy Gobert, the player who tested positive, was reportedly under the impression that he will be playing the game and was not present when the announcement was made. In earlier reports, the NBA's medical staff had stated that if a player were to contract the virus, he or she would take approximately. Fans took to Twitter to express their concern as the NBA suspended all their further games. The coronavirus was declared a global pandemic by WHO. 

Also read | NBA coronavirus update: League tempted to cancel or postpone games amidst virus outbreak

First Published:
COMMENT
