LeBron James Quickly Changes Stand On Playing NBA Games Without Fans

Following the coronavirus outbreak in the USA, the NBA has been considering various solutions to deal with the situation in their own way. The NBA might even have to play their games without any audience and minimum staff in attendance. LeBron James, who had previously said that he would never play without his fans, recently changed his statement about the probable situation.

NBA coronavirus: LeBron James is now ready to play without any of his fans present during the games

LeBron James has a new stance on his sentiments of possibly playing games without fans in the arena pic.twitter.com/RbmNKiOTp6 — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) March 10, 2020

During a previous interview, LeBron James had boldly stated that he would never play without fans, as they are who he plays for. However, LeBron James has changed his stance after he has received more information about the coronavirus and its effect across the world. James revealed that when he answered the question about playing without his fans, he denied the possibility as he was unaware about the conversations going on about the virus.

Though he would be extremely disappointed if he played without fans, LeBron James is aware he should listen to people who keep a track on what has been going on. According to LeBron James, necessary steps for the safety of the players, franchises and league should be taken.

NBA coronavirus: LeBron James refused to play without fans amidst coronavirus breakout

LeBron James on possibility of NBA playing games behind closed doors because of coronavirus. LeBron: “I ain’t playing” if there are no fans pic.twitter.com/kpHg6bsFYO — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) March 7, 2020

USA Coronavirus update

The USA currently has 981 reported coronavirus cases, with 30 total deaths. Since the country is taking various preventive measures towards preventing the virus, the NBA and other leagues have looked into issuing their own list of rules and suggestions regarding the coronavirus. The NBA even sent a memo regarding the virus to all 30 teams, suggesting restricting fan interactions.

NBA sends a memo to the 30 NBA teams regarding Coronavirus

Reporting with @ZachLowe_NBA: In memo to teams on coronavirus, NBA suggests players choose fist-bumps over high-fives and avoid taking items such as pens, balls and jerseys to autograph. Teams also concerned about corona impact on pre-draft process. Story: https://t.co/dKZyDMZdVy — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 2, 2020

NBA Coronavirus memo: NBA players on the virus outbreak

The Corona Virus has officially hit Oregon. More specifically Lake Oswego...Make sure y’all washing y’all hands with soap for 20 or more seconds & covering ya mouths when you cough. I am officially taking a break from signing autographs until further notice.



Sincerely,



CJ — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) February 29, 2020

