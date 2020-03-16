The Debate
NBA Suspended: Warriors Owners, Players Donate $1 Million Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Basketball News

The NBA season has been suspended but Western Conference side Golden State Warriors are prepared to aid those affected by the Coronavirus lockdown recently.

NBA suspended

The NBA suspended news has been a tough pill to digest but the Golden State Warriors are still grabbing headlines for the right reasons. Following the Coronavirus lockdown, the Warriors ownership along with the players are set to donate $1 million to a disaster relief fund. Admittedly, the relief fund was established by the Warriors Community centre and following the NBA suspended news, affected employees will be benefitted from the assistance of the Warriors players and owners. However, fans still want to know 'When will NBA resume?'

NBA suspended: Coronavirus lockdown

The NBA suspended confirmation broke the news after Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert was tested positive for Coronavirus. Just a day after Gobert was tested positive for Coronavirus, his teammate Donovan Mitchell also tested positive and the NBA suspended for a minimum of 30 days was the verdict.

NBA suspended: Coronavirus lockdown

The NBA suspended news was confirmed on March 11 on Twitter.

ALSO READ: Georgia Southern Beats Georgia St. 81-62 In Sun Belt Tourney

NBA suspended: When will NBA resume?

NBA commissioner Adam Silver has revealed that the NBA suspended verdict will remain for a minimum of 30 days.

ALSO READ: Kevin Love Donation Of $100,000 To Help Cleveland Cavaliers Workers After NBA Suspension

NBA suspended: Warriors aid amid Coronavirus lockdown

The employees working at the Chase Center were adversely impacted by the news of the Coronavirus lockdown. In order to aid more than the 1,000 part-time employees that work at the Chase Center, the owners and players of the Golden State Warriors are prepared to raise and donate $1 million for the affected group.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus In NBA: Rudy Gobert And Donovan Mitchell Infected, Other Players Being Tested

NBA suspended: Steph Curry joins the aiding

Warriors star Steph Curry along with his wife, Ayesha have released a video announcing program through Eat, Play, Learn to help after coronavirus-cause Oakland school closures and pledged to help the kids.

ALSO READ: NBA Suspension Could Result In BIG $100 Million Loss To Official Broadcasters: Report

 

