NBA Suspended: Warriors Owners, Players Donate $1 Million Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

The NBA suspended news has been a tough pill to digest but the Golden State Warriors are still grabbing headlines for the right reasons. Following the Coronavirus lockdown, the Warriors ownership along with the players are set to donate $1 million to a disaster relief fund. Admittedly, the relief fund was established by the Warriors Community centre and following the NBA suspended news, affected employees will be benefitted from the assistance of the Warriors players and owners. However, fans still want to know 'When will NBA resume?'

The NBA suspended confirmation broke the news after Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert was tested positive for Coronavirus. Just a day after Gobert was tested positive for Coronavirus, his teammate Donovan Mitchell also tested positive and the NBA suspended for a minimum of 30 days was the verdict.

The NBA suspended news was confirmed on March 11 on Twitter.

NBA To Suspend Season Following Tonight's Games pic.twitter.com/2PTx2fkLlW — NBA (@NBA) March 12, 2020

NBA suspended: When will NBA resume?

NBA commissioner Adam Silver has revealed that the NBA suspended verdict will remain for a minimum of 30 days.

NBA owners are encouraging of commissioner Adam Silver to re-evaluate the league's suspension in 30 days, sources tell ESPN. League is expected to make a formal announcement on an initial timetable soon. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 12, 2020

NBA suspended: Warriors aid amid Coronavirus lockdown

The employees working at the Chase Center were adversely impacted by the news of the Coronavirus lockdown. In order to aid more than the 1,000 part-time employees that work at the Chase Center, the owners and players of the Golden State Warriors are prepared to raise and donate $1 million for the affected group.

In an effort to assist those impacted by the NBA’s unforeseen suspension in play, the Warriors ownership, players, and coaches have pledged to donate $1 million to a disaster relief fund established by the Warriors Community Foundation. pic.twitter.com/610GkZumjy — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 14, 2020

NBA suspended: Steph Curry joins the aiding

Warriors star Steph Curry along with his wife, Ayesha have released a video announcing program through Eat, Play, Learn to help after coronavirus-cause Oakland school closures and pledged to help the kids.

