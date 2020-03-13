Kevin Love Donation Of $100,000 To Help Cleveland Cavaliers Workers After NBA Suspension

While bans and suspensions levied due to the coronavirus outbreak might not affect everyone, staff working on an hourly basis will be out of their jobs for a prolonged period of time. With the NBA suspended for at least a month, arena workers who are hired on an hourly basis will be out of their jobs. Since no official statement has been made regarding workers, some NBA players and officials have decided to take action on their own and help them out.

Kevin Love donation: After the NBA suspension, the Kevin Love donation of $100k will take care of Cleveland Cavaliers workers

Kevin Love donation will help Cleveland Cavaliers during NBA suspension

The Cleveland Cavaliers forward offered to donate $100,000 to help the staff members and workers at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. He informed everyone of his intentions through the message and stated that the entire situation is definitely overwhelming. Love also hopes everyone else who can donate comes forward and helps the community. In the end, he asks everyone to be kind and check on their loved ones. The Kevin Love donation caused Cleveland to release a statement that they will come up with a compensation plan for their events staff and hourly workforce.

NBA suspension: Cleveland Cavaliers release statement after Kevin Love donation

Thank you @kevinlove — coming through in the clutch 🙏



We’re behind you, as we also announced earlier today that we are compensating all of our @RMFieldHouse hourly and event staff team members as if every game and every event is still taking place! — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) March 12, 2020

Kevin Love donation: Larry Nance Jr. proud of Love and the Cleveland Cavaliers

Incredible! Proud to be around such an amazing organization and people! Well done @kevinlove and @cavsdan 👏🏼👏🏼 https://t.co/CzbuPvc7DF — Larry Nance Jr (@Larrydn22) March 13, 2020

NBA suspension: Team owners Mark Cuban and Tony Ressler want to help staff who work on an hourly basis

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban was one of the first people to speak about the workers and has since started to put together a program. During a press conference on Wednesday, he stated that though they might ask them to volunteer for some time, there will definitely be a program set up. As of now, no details of the program have been revealed. Atlanta Hawks owner Tony Ressler also agreed with Cuban and offered to help the workers in any way he can.

NBA suspended their season after Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert tested positive for Coronavirus on Wednesday. As of now, Gobert and Donovan Mitchell are the only two NBA players with coronavirus. On Thursday, Kevin Love penned a letter to NBA fans, announcing that the NBA will be suspended for at least a month. After Gobert's test, other NBA teams have been asked to self-quarantine.

