Kevin Love Donation Of $100,000 To Help Cleveland Cavaliers Workers After NBA Suspension

While bans and suspensions levied due to the coronavirus outbreak might not affect everyone, staff working on an hourly basis will be out of their jobs for a prolonged period of time. With the NBA suspended for at least a month, arena workers who are hired on an hourly basis will be out of their jobs. Since no official statement has been made regarding workers, some NBA players and officials have decided to take action on their own and help them out.
Everyone reacts differently to stressful situations. And the fear and anxiety resulting from the recent outbreak of COVID-19 can be extremely overwhelming. Through the game of basketball, we've been able to address major issues and stand together as a progressive league that cares about the players, the fans, and the communities where we work. I'm concerned about the level of anxiety that everyone is feeling and that is why I'm committing $100,000 through the @KevinLoveFund in support of the @Cavs arena and support staff that had a sudden life shift due to the suspension of the NBA season. I hope that during this time of crisis, others will join me in supporting our communities. Pandemics are not just a medical phenomenon. They affect individuals and society on so many levels, with stigma and xenophobia being just two aspects of the impact of a pandemic outbreak. It's important to know that those with a mental illness may be vulnerable to the effects of widespread panic and threat. Be kind to one another. Be understanding of their fears, regardless if you don't feel the same. Be safe and make informed decisions during this time. And I encourage everyone to take care of themselves and to reach out to others in need -- whether that means supporting your local charities that are canceling events, or checking in on your colleagues and family.
The Cleveland Cavaliers forward offered to donate $100,000 to help the staff members and workers at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. He informed everyone of his intentions through the message and stated that the entire situation is definitely overwhelming. Love also hopes everyone else who can donate comes forward and helps the community. In the end, he asks everyone to be kind and check on their loved ones. The Kevin Love donation caused Cleveland to release a statement that they will come up with a compensation plan for their events staff and hourly workforce.
Thank you @kevinlove — coming through in the clutch 🙏— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) March 12, 2020
We’re behind you, as we also announced earlier today that we are compensating all of our @RMFieldHouse hourly and event staff team members as if every game and every event is still taking place!
Incredible! Proud to be around such an amazing organization and people! Well done @kevinlove and @cavsdan 👏🏼👏🏼 https://t.co/CzbuPvc7DF— Larry Nance Jr (@Larrydn22) March 13, 2020
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban was one of the first people to speak about the workers and has since started to put together a program. During a press conference on Wednesday, he stated that though they might ask them to volunteer for some time, there will definitely be a program set up. As of now, no details of the program have been revealed. Atlanta Hawks owner Tony Ressler also agreed with Cuban and offered to help the workers in any way he can.
NBA suspended their season after Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert tested positive for Coronavirus on Wednesday. As of now, Gobert and Donovan Mitchell are the only two NBA players with coronavirus. On Thursday, Kevin Love penned a letter to NBA fans, announcing that the NBA will be suspended for at least a month. After Gobert's test, other NBA teams have been asked to self-quarantine.
