Coronavirus In NBA: Rudy Gobert And Donovan Mitchell Infected, Other Players Being Tested

Before NBA's suspension on Wednesday, officials were already discussing putting the league on hold due to the Coronavirus outbreak in the world. After Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus, the NBA was forced to make their decision and put a hold on the 2019-20 season. A day later, Rudy Gobert's teammate Donovan Mitchell also tested positive for the virus and NBA commissioner Adam Silver stated that the league will be suspended for at least 30 days.

Coronavirus in NBA: All you need to about Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell and the NBA suspension amidst the Coronavirus outbreak

How many NBA players have Coronavirus?

As of now, only Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mithcell have tested positive for Coronavirus. Rudy Gobert was the first to test positive, minutes ago the Jazz game vs Thunder on Wednesday. Donovan Mitchell tested positive a day later.

Coronavirus in NBA: Is the 2019-20 season over?

Adam Silver pens letter to NBA fans. pic.twitter.com/ANW4bxnE98 — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) March 13, 2020

Though the NBA season is suspended and not cancelled, it might take at least thirty days to return. In an interview on Thursday, Silver stated that the NBA could definitely make its return. However, it is currently too early to make a call. Currently, league officials are figuring out their next steps.

When happened after Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus?

Utah Jazz All-Star Rudy Gobert has tested positive for coronavirus, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.



Sources say Gobert is feeling good, strong and stable — and was feeling strong enough to play tonight. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 12, 2020

Rudy Gobert tested positive minutes before a tip-off on Wednesday. As the audience had already filled the arena, everyone was asked to leave after announcing that the game had been cancelled. While the Jazz vs Thunder game was cancelled, other games scheduled for the day carried on with their schedules. The Jazz team was held back, while others were allowed to leave the arena.

What happened to others who were in contact with Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell?

Apart from OKC players, who were slated to face Gobert's Utah Jazz, the Cavaliers, Knicks, Celtics, Pistons and Raptors have been reportedly asked to self-quarantine before any further decision is made by the NBA. The NBA has asked these five teams to isolate themselves. Detroit's Langston Galloway also commented on the situation, saying they while he most definitely had contact with Gobert, they all had been taking the necessary precautions due to their multiple daily interactions.

As per other NBA reports, the Cavaliers got tested on Thursday as they have a good relationship with the Cleveland Clinic. On the same day, the NBA's board of governors had a meeting to discuss their further steps to combat coronavirus. Donovan Mitchell was the only other player to test positive with coronavirus.

Jazz star Donovan Mitchell has tested positive for the coronavirus, league sources tell ESPN. Jazz players privately say that Rudy Gobert had been careless in the locker room touching other players and their belongings. Now a Jazz teammate has tested positive. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 12, 2020

According to reports, Rudy Gobert had been careless in the locker room and touched players as well as their belongings. A few days ago, Gobert was also seen making fun of the virus and touch reporter's mics. The player received criticism for his actions and apologized for his behaviour through a statement on social media.

As a joke 2 days ago Rudy Gobert touched all the mics on purpose mocking the coronavirus... today he just got confirmed positive for having it. 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/bpNJXrfWaw — Undiluted Media (@undilutedmedia1) March 12, 2020

What will the other NBA teams do?

As per the NBA's instructions, the NBA teams can still practice but are advised against having visitors from out of town. The NBA also has other protocols they want the teams to follow. Silver also indicated that if the league does not resume soon, there will be decisions made about the remaining regular season, playoffs, finals and the upcoming draft.

