NBA Teams Receive Memo From League Listing Protocols To Allow Fans Into Arenas

Like most events, the NBA was severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The league had to postpone games, finishing the season in an NBA bubble in Orlando with no fans in attendance. However, the loss of gate revenue cost the league billions of dollars, which the Orlando bubble in Walt Disney World could not overcome. As a result, the league pushed for the NBA 2020-21 season to begin in December, even allowing arenas to allow fans, albeit with some protocols in place.

NBA memo sent to teams outlines protocols for NBA fans at games this season

The NBA has sent its 30 teams a memo with protocols for eligible markets to host fans, requiring people within 30 feet of court to register negative coronavirus test two days prior to game or rapid test on day of game, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 11, 2020

As per The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania stated that the NBA sent a memo to all 30 teams, which outlined protocols about allowing fans into arenas. The rules were apparently sent to teams this Wednesday (Thursday IST). As per the memo, fans attending should have a 30 feet distance from the court and test negative for COVID-19 two days before the game. They can also take a rapid result test on the same day.

The memo adds that everyone attending above the age of two must wear masks, while also maintaining social distance and taking all required symptom surveys. Plexiglass will be installed by the teams for additional precaution. Furthermore, fans cannot get food or beverages within 30 feet of the court.

All fans are required to wear masks (above age of 2), socially distance, undergo symptom surveys. Food and beverage are not allowed for those within 30 feet of court. Teams would have option to install a plexiglass behind benches. https://t.co/Rr0YMpebdb — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 11, 2020

The memo also mentions that while protocols are to be followed, arenas with less than 25% occupancy need not need to test fans. 50% occupancy can also be allowed if all fans were tested. The county's positivity rate needs to be three percent, however, while their seven-day average for new cases for 100,000 people should be ten (or less).

For arena suites at 25% capacity or less, testing would not be required for fans. Teams would be permitted for 50% if all fans were tested or if local county's positivity rate is three percent or below and seven-day average of new cases per 100K residents is 10 or fewer. https://t.co/Rr0YMpebdb — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 11, 2020

As per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the pandemic and it's financial implications led to the NBA adjusting the collective bargaining agreement (CBA). This was decided when the 72-game season was confirmed to begin on December 22, which could help increase their basketball-related income (BRI). While the NBA will resume during a nationwide surge in cases, hospitalization and death, the NBA needs to start as soon. If not, it will take longer for the salary cap to return to a pattern where it increases annually.

