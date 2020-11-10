NBA Transaction Window Deadline For Trades, Opt-ins Set For Days Before Nov 18 Draft

Preparations for the new NBA season are in full swing after the NBA and NBPA agreed on a 72-game regular season starting on December 22. While the pre-Christmas start was frowned upon by many, the agreement had been finally reached, while some terms of the CBA were also amended. Teams now face an unprecedented time crunch, with the NBA Draft 2020 a just a little more than a week away, with training camp schedules being already drawn up for December 1.

NBA trade: NBA transaction window set for days before November 18

According to ESPN's NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski, discussions concerning the NBA transaction window are moving towards confirming a date two or three days prior to the NBA Draft 2020. The window will concern the trades, contract opt-ins and outs and other details with respect to the team rosters. The agreement will also see the NBA free agency begin on November 20, two days after next week's draft. Teams will now have to manage free agency and draft simultaneously in what promises to be a frenetic and compacted off-season.

Talks on opening the NBA’s transaction window — trades, contract opt-ins and outs, etc. — are progressing toward firming a date two or three days prior to the November 18 draft, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 10, 2020

The NBA and players' union agreement amended the collective bargaining agreement on Monday night. According to the amendment, the salary cap is going to be set at $109.1 million, and the luxury tax will be $132.6 million, same as last season before the drastic losses suffered due to the coronavirus pandemic. Teams had been expecting both numbers to remain the same next season for some time now, as both parties were keen to avoid a massive reduction in salary cap due to the unplanned drop in revenue. The NBA salary cap is going to be guaranteed increase by a minimum of 3% per year and a maximum of 10% throughout the remainder of the CBA.

Besides the salary cap & luxury tax remaining the same this season as they were in 2019-20, there will be a reduction in the luxury tax bill for teams at the end of the season based off the percentage BRI decreased from initial projections during the 2020-21 season, sources said. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) November 10, 2020

NBA will reduce the luxury tax bill for teams at the end of the 2021 season by the percentage amount that the league's Basketball Related Income declines from initial projections. This means that if the Basketball Related Income drops by 30%, the Golden State Warriors' luxury tax bill will be reduced from a projected $60 million to $42 million. According to ESPN, the Warriors, Brooklyn Nets, Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers are the teams to be affected the most by the luxury tax, but the number is likely to decrease because the cap and tax will now remain flat.

