NBA Trade News: Baynes' $14.3m Deal With Raptors, Lakers Move McGee, Hand Gasol Deal

Nick Nurse's Toronto Raptors made headlines on Sunday after completing a trade for veteran NBA star Aron Baynes. The Australian signed a two-year contract with the Eastern Conference giants worth around $14.3 million. Defending champions LA Lakers offloaded JaVale McGee to the Cleveland Cavaliers and in order to fill the void left by the three-time NBA champion, have reportedly signed veteran Marc Gasol.

NBA trade news: Aron Baynes agrees on a two-year deal with Toronto Raptors

According to reports from The Athletic's Shams Charania, Aron Baynes has signed a lucrative two-year deal with the Toronto Raptors. The 33-year-old spent last season with the Phoenix Suns, averaging career-highs of 11.5 points and 5.6 rebounds in 22.1 minutes per game.

He recorded a career-high 37 points, 16 rebounds, and nine 3-pointers made against the Portland Trail Blazers just prior to the lockdown in March.

Baynes won the NBA championship with the San Antonio Spurs in 2014 and reports claim that his deal with the Raptors is worth around $14.3 million, with the second year a team option. With the Raptors losing Serge Ibaka to the LA Clippers, Baynes comes as a readymade replacement in the frontcourt.

Free agent center Aron Baynes has agreed to a two-year, $14.3M deal with the Toronto Raptors, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 23, 2020

NBA trade rumours: Marc Gasol handed a contract by Lakers

Defending NBA champions LA Lakers have reportedly handed 35-year-old Marc Gasol a new contract for the 2020-21 season. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe, Frank Vogel's side have prepared a two-year deal for the Spaniard. Gasol was drafted by the Lakers before he was traded to Memphis 12 years ago but he is now set to join LeBron James and co for their title defence. The Athletic's Shams Charania claims Gasol has already agreed on a deal to join the Lakers.

Free agent Marc Gasol has agreed to a deal with the Lakers, source tells @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 23, 2020

Although Gasol averaged only 26.4 minutes per last season, he was an integral part of the Raptors’ 2019 championship run. He averaged 7.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and nearly a block and a steal in 44 regular-season games last season.

The Lakers' deal for Gasol comes only hours after it was reported that the NBA champions are expected to send JaVale McGee and a second-round pick to the Cleveland Cavaliers. On Friday, the Lakers also confirmed a deal for Sixth Man of the Year, Montrezl Harrell. Early on, the Lakers signed SMOY runner-up Dennis Schroder from the OKC Thunder.

