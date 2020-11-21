Raptors To Begin New NBA season In Florida As Canadian Government denies Permission

The Toronto Raptors will begin their 2020-21 NBA season in Tampa, Florida due to the travel restrictions the Canadian government has enforced amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The effects of the pandemic are still being felt heavily in North America and the Canadian government denied requests for the Raptors to host games at their Scotiabank Arena. The Amalie Arena - home to the National Hockey League’s Tampa Bay Lightning franchise and not too far away from the NBA bubble in Orlando - will serve as the Raptors’ temporary home base.

ALSO READ: Anthony Edwards Comment About Not Really Being Into Basketball Alarms NBA Fans After Draft

Toronto Raptors forced to play home games in Tampa for the start of the NBA season

On Friday, in a statement posted by the Raptors, president Masai Ujiri declared that his team wouldn't be able to begin the 2020-21 NBA season playing home games at the Scotiabank Arena. Ujiri initially claimed that the Raptors worked with Canadian public health officials at the local, provincial and federal level to develop a plan that would allow the team to commence the 2020-21 season at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

A statement from our president Masai Ujiri. pic.twitter.com/qrnPt5MEsA — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) November 20, 2020

However, the Canadian government rejected the offer due to the pandemic. The travel restrictions across the USA and Canada meant that that Raptors would be forced to play their home games on American soil, to begin with.

ALSO READ: Klay Thompson OUT For The Season With BRUTAL Achilles Tear, NBA Stars Send Wishes

The statement also confirmed that The Amalie Arena, home to the Stanley Cup champions, Tampa Bay Lightning, will serve as the Raptors’ temporary base. In fact, the Raptors had been looking at other sites for several weeks, including Sunrise, Florida - the home of the NHL's Florida Panthers. However, with the NBA training camp less than two weeks away and the season starting on December 22, the Raptors were pressured into making a final decision.

Towards the end of the statement, Ujiri added that he wanted the Raports fans to continue supporting the team from afar and hopefully they could reunite soon.

ALSO READ: NBA's Offseason Sprint Continues With Free Agency Starting

Fans on social media were quick to react to the news that the Raptors wouldn't be able to play their home games in Canada. Steven Stamkos, the captain of the Lightning, also took to Twitter to welcome his new neighbours to the field of play with the NBA franchise's familiar slogan, along with a laughing emoji.

ALSO READ: NBA Fans Joke About Michael Jordan-LaVar Ball 'rivalry' After Hornets Draft LaMelo Ball

Raptors fans waiting on any news #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/X1wOaagTkB — Tim Macdonell (@timmacdonell) November 21, 2020

Absolute tragedy from the incompetent federal government. Totally political decision not based on public health at all. Having 20 guys play basketball in an empty arena is no significant risk to the public. This is a joke and simply to appease the hypochondriac crowd. — Tony Millar (@a_miller16) November 20, 2020

Right move. Safety is number 1 — J (BILLS 7-3) (@LeafsRapsBills) November 20, 2020

Image Credits - Toronto Raptors Instagram