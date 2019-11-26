NBA Trade Rumours: Jamal Crawford Could Finally Earn Contract, Houston Rockets In Favour?

The Houston Rockets have had a good start to their season with an 11-6 (win-loss) record with James Harden once again running the show despite Russell Westbrook’s presence in the side. Harden has been the top scorer in the league for the past two seasons and has started this one in sensational form. The shooting guard is averaging an astonishing 38.3 points per game. The last time anyone came close to those kinds of numbers was when Jordan led the league with 37.1 in 1986-87.

NBA Trade Rumours: Jamal Crawford to Houston

While Harden is doing all the scoring for the side, the Rockets desperately need another shooting guard to give some rest to their star player. Rockets are currently dealing with injuries to Gerald Green, Eric Gordon and Danuel House and lack the depth at the shooting guard position. Currently, Austin Rivers and Ben McLemore are playing as back up James Harden.

Houston Rockets' need for shooting guard

Looking at the current scenario Rockets would be interested in signing a veteran shooting guard. The most notable free agent names at that position are Jamal Crawford. Apart from him Nick Young and JR Smith will be eyeing that spot as well.

Jamal Crawford to Houston Rockets

Crawford is considered one of the greatest sixth men in NBA history, having won the award on three different occasions. The 39-year-old had scored 51 points in a regular-season game last year for the Phoenix Suns, becoming the oldest player in NBA history to accomplish the feat.

JR Smith to Houston Rockets

Smith is best remembered for his stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He has also received the Sixth Man of the Year award. Smith’s percentage in terms of shooting three-pointers is 37.3, and he is eighth on the active career list with 1,929 three-point field goals made.

Nick Young to Houston Rockets

Young is a former starter for the Los Angeles Lakers who is an accomplished 3-point sharpshooter.

The chances of these three players getting a contract with Rockets look a little bleak with the team looking content with their current roster at least for the time being.