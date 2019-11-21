Jamal Crawford Claims It’s ‘alarming’ That A Lot Of Quality NBA Players Remain Unsigned

Not long ago, NBA players like Jamal Crawford would have had teams lining up to snap them up. However, almost a month into the regular NBA season, the three-time sixth man of the year is still a free agent. None of the 30 teams have their eyes set on him. The player, speaking to a news publication, said that it was baffling how quality NBA players have not been drafted to play. He noted that it was just not about him. Naming players like Corey Brewer, Joakim Noah, JR Smith and Kenneth Faried, Crawford said that all of them were in the same situation as him.

Talent wasted

The veteran of 15 seasons mentioned Jeremy Lin who moved to the Beijing Ducks of the Chinese Basketball Association a few months after winning a title with the Toronto Raptors. Crawford said that it was alarming that there were so many guys out there with loads of talent but no one drafting them for the game.

No one would argue that the 39-year-old Crawford still possesses the ability to produce quick buckets off the bench. However, the teams feel that his defensive shortcomings overshadow his value. Crawford said that he was in his best shape and felt better than he did last season. He said that even in his 18th year, he was averaging double figures, which was a good indication of his abilities.

Crawford played for the Phoenix Suns last season and appeared in 64 games. He averaged 7.2 points at 18 minutes per game and has a total of 19,414 career points. At the peak of his career, Crawford was an electric scorer and the quickest player in the league. He also has the distinction of scoring 50 points in a game with four different franchises.

