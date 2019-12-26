NBA Trade Rumours: Karl-Anthony Towns Expected To Be Monitored By Knicks

The New York Knicks already have a decent collection of up-and-coming talents who can prove to be valuable in the years to come. However, the team is still on the lookout to land a franchise-saving superstar that may bring them back to relevance. It is now learnt that Knicks are expected to observe Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns should he become available in a trade. They are also monitoring his present situation with the Timberwolves, as reported by Marc Berman of the New York Post.

Also Read | NBA Trade Rumours: Andre Iguodala Trade Blocked By Grizzlies, Seeking First-round Pick

NBA Trade Rumors: Knicks look to acquire Karl-Anthony Towns

Marc added that the New York Knicks are focusing on a plan to acquire a star player who has become disgruntled in his current surroundings. He further added that in an era when stars have shunned the Knicks (Irving, Kevin Durant, Kemba Walker, Leonard), it is only logical that Karl-Anthony Towns would intrigue the front office.

Also Read | NBA Trade Rumours: Utah Jazz To Trade Dante Exum For Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson

He also stated that Knicks got a 2021 first-round pick and a 2023 first-rounder as part of the Porzingis trade which belong to the Dallas Mavericks. Berman further noted that the Minnesota Timberwolves would certainly be in a better position to get a better deal than that of the Knicks. This is provided they are ready to trigger a rebuild, which trading Karl-Anthony Towns would almost certainly mean.

Also Read | NBA: Joel Embiid, Karl-Anthony Towns Brawl On Court & Social Media

Karl-Anthony Towns had signed a five year deal with the Timberwolves. He is currently in the first year of his $158.2 million super-max extension. The Timberwolves stand at 10-19 and are 13th in the Western Conference. It is very likely that the Minnesota Timberwolves may be faced with a dilemma somewhere down the line which could similar to that of the New Orleans Pelicans, who traded Anthony Davis when it became clear that he was not up for signing another contract with the team.

Also Read | NBA: Joel Embiid And Karl-Anthony Towns Suspended After Brawl