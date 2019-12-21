NBA Trade Rumours: Andre Iguodala Trade Blocked By Grizzlies, Seeking First-round Pick

Former Golden State Warriors star and finals MVP Andre Iguodala’s career has hit a roadblock since his new team Memphis Grizzlies are not ready to budge. They remain firm in their stance that other teams can acquire him only through trade. The Grizzlies have also demanded a first-round pick in return. Iguodala was sent to the Grizzlies over the summer but hasn’t played a single minute yet. Reports revealed that he’s waiting for the team to either buy him out or trade him. But according to a league executive, Grizzlies have no intention of buying him out.

NBA Trade Rumours: Lakers frontrunners to land Andre Iguodala from Grizzlies

According to the report, the Los Angeles Lakers are showing interest in signing Iguodala as a free agent if Memphis buys out Iguodala after the trade deadline. The only chance for Memphis to keep Iguodala away from the Lakers is if a team from the West steps up and makes a trade. The only deal that makes sense for the Lakers is Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. However, Caldwell-Pope has veto power over any trade due to Bird Rights, and he would undoubtedly veto this move. Plus KCP’s agent is Rich Paul. He is the agent for LeBron James and Anthony Davis. He is someone the Lakers need to keep happy.

Speaking to Heavy, one of the league executives said that the Grizzlies haven’t budged. He said that maybe they will trade him as the date gets closer. However, they have made it clear that they are not interested in a buyout with Andre and are looking for a first-rounder.

NBA Trade Rumours: Other teams eyeing Andre Iguodala

The 35-year-old has gained interest over the summer and has been eyed by several title contenders. Apart from Lakers, the Milwaukee Bucks, Houston Rockets and the Denver Nuggets are other teams who are either waiting for the buyout or have arranged a trade package.

