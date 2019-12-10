NBA Trade Rumours: Embattled Warriors Unlikely To Sell D'Angelo Russell In Upcoming Trade

The Golden State Warriors are currently having a poor 2019-20 season, with the team struggling to pull off wins like they used to earlier. Injuries to key players have changed the dynamics of their season, leaving 'The Dubs' virtually no chance to compete for a spot in the playoffs. D’Angelo Russell is the latest addition to the Warriors’ roster but the sudden news of his trade has been questionable amongst fans and pundits alike.

NBA Trade Rumours: Warriors ‘not pushing’ trade for D’Angelo Russell

Russell will be eligible for trading on December 15 and the Warriors will be giving a long thought before they think about taking the trade decision. The team is currently missing Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry, making Russell their only scoring option left currently. However, according to reports in Heavy, the Warriors aren’t currently pushing the trade market for Russell.

NBA Trade Rumours: Warriors GM on D’Angelo Russell

According to the Warriors' General Manager Bob Myers, he could not say for sure whether the Warriors are planning to do the trade quickly, somewhere before the end of December. Myers added that maybe Warriors have a deal in mind or they’re sitting on something and laying low. He would be surprised because that’s not how Warriors approach a potential trade. Myers concluded that if the team is going to trade a player like Russell, it means they want to put teams against each other and drive up the price. In short, the Warriors will not be pushing the market for Russell.

NBA Trade Rumours: D’Angelo Russell's stats

Russell joined Warriors from the Brooklyn Nets in the Kevin Durant sign-and-trade deal. Russell has signed a 4-year, $117 million contract. In 11 games this season, he is averaging 23.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game. With Steph Curry coming back in the mix next season, they might not have much interest in picking up and developing a rookie. Packaging Russell could give them better returns.