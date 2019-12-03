Warriors Trade Rumours: Giannis Antetokounmpo To The Warriors For The No.1 Draft Pick?

According to some NBA reports, there are rumours that the Golden State Warriors might trade No.1 Draft pick for Milwaukee Bucks MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. The reports add that rumours surrounding Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Warriors have been doing the rounds in NBA's close circles for some time now. The rumours suggest that Giannis Antetokounmpo might leave the Bucks if they do not provide him with the winning numbers.

Warriors trade rumours: Golden State Warriors may consider trading No. 1 pick for Giannis Antetokounmpo

If Giannis Antentokounmpo indeed wants to leave the Bucks, Warriors will be eager to welcome him. Though the trade seems unlikely, reports claim that it can turn into reality and happen sooner than one can expect. Some reports believe that if the Warriors finish NBA 2019-20 season with one of the worst records and acquire the No.1 draft pick next summer, they will use it to get Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Bucks.

However, it is unlikely that Giannis Antetokounmpo will be made available for trading by the team. If that does happen, the Bucks will definitely ask for a huge price. Reports also claim that the Warriors will need to offer the Bucks someone like D'Angelo Russell along with a young player like Eric Paschall or Kevon Looney for the latter to consider their offer.

Antetokounmpo will have to hint at leaving Bucks before they even consider trading him. There is also reported mutual interest between Antetokounmpo and the Dubs. Antetokounmpo will be a free agent in 2021. If the trade does happen, the Warriors season, which has been terrible due to offseason roster changes and back-to-back injuries, might start looking a bit different. Giannis is currently leading the Bucks with an average of career-high 30.9 points, 13.4 rebounds and 5.9 assists. Antetokounmpo also has the fourth-best rebounding numbers in the league.

