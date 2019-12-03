Giannis Antetokounmpo Gets Pumped Up After Watching Big Bro Thanasis Score Effortlessly

Thanasis Antetokounmpo continued his scoring run with Milwaukee Bucks, as he drew cheers from the crowd when he scored a layup vs New York Knicks. He finished the game with 10 points and three assists. The Milwaukee Bucks also registered their 12th consecutive win of the season with 132-88 rout of the New York Knicks.

NBA: Thanasis Antetokounmpo signs with Milwaukee Bucks

Thanasis Antetokounmpo returned to NBA after signing a two-year deal with Milwaukee Bucks in the off-season. Thanasis was initially selected by the New York Knicks in the second round of the 2014 NBA Draft (51st overall) after playing his first season in the United States in 2013-14 with the Delaware 87ers of the NBA G League.

The forward went on to play in two games with the Knicks during the 2015-16 season in addition to playing in 91 games (85 starts) with their G League affiliate, the Westchester Knicks, from 2014-16.

NBA: Giannis Antetokounmpo gives a standing ovation to Thanasis

While Giannis looked from the sidelines, Thanasis was the only Antetokounmpo playing on court in the final quarter. The elder Antetokounmpo showed that he too has some skills after scoring a fadeaway jumper over Damyean Dotson of Knicks. He was all pumped up after hitting the basket, while Giannis got up from the bench to applause his elder brother.

NBA: Bucks vs Knicks highlights of the match

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Milwaukee Bucks to their 12th consecutive victory by beating New York Knicks. He finished the game with 29 points and 15 rebounds. Giannis completed his double-double 14 minutes into the game. DJ Wilson recorded a career-high 19 points for the Bucks, while Khris Middleton and George Hill added 16 and 14 points respectively. For the Knicks, Julius Randle scored 19 points while Damyean Doston scored 15 points.

The Bucks' winning streak is also the longest this season and also the franchise's longest since the 1981-1982 season. The Bucks were previously tied with the Los Angeles Lakers for a 17-3 win-loss record.