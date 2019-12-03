The Debate
Watch Giannis Antetokounmpo Humiliate Julius Randle With FREAK Dunk

Basketball News

NBA 2019-20: Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo served us a highlight facial by scoring a dunk right above New York Knicks' Julius Randle on Monday night

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo served up a facial right over Julias Randle during Q1 of the Bucks vs New York Knicks game on Monday night at the Fiserv Forum. Randle tried to defend Giannis Antentokounmpo eight minutes into the game, but the reigning NBA MVP tricked Julius Randle with a spin move and reached the key with two large steps. Julius Randle made an attempt to try defending again, but Antetokounmpo moved above him and scored a one-hand dunk.

NBA: Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo serves up a highlight facial right over Julias Randle during the Bucks vs Knicks

 Also read | After LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo surprises young fan with game-worn kicks

Also read | Giannis Antetokounmpo drops 50-point display, averages higher than MVP-winning season

Also read | Magic Johnson names LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic as top MVP candidates

Giannis Antetokounmpo finished the game with 20 points, 15 rebounds and 3 assists as the Bucks registered a 132-88 blowout win over the New York Knicks. The Bucks now have an 18-3 win-loss record in the league, which was previously tied with the Los Angeles Lakers at 17-3. Antetokounmpo is currently averaging at 30.9 points, 13.4 rebounds and 5.9 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.4 blocks per game. Recently, Antetokounmpo passed Abdul-Jabbar on Bucks' all-time assist list for the seventh position. Antetokounmpo's current average is more than his MVP winning season (27.7 ppg). The New York Knicks and Milwaukee Bucks will next play on December 22, 6:00 AM IST (December 21, 7:00 PM EST) at the Knicks’ home Madison Square Garden. 

Also read | Giannis Antetokounmpo earns milestone, passes Abdul-Jabbar on Bucks' all-time assist list

Published:
COMMENT
