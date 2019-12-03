Watch Giannis Antetokounmpo Humiliate Julius Randle With FREAK Dunk

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo served up a facial right over Julias Randle during Q1 of the Bucks vs New York Knicks game on Monday night at the Fiserv Forum. Randle tried to defend Giannis Antentokounmpo eight minutes into the game, but the reigning NBA MVP tricked Julius Randle with a spin move and reached the key with two large steps. Julius Randle made an attempt to try defending again, but Antetokounmpo moved above him and scored a one-hand dunk.

NBA: Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo serves up a highlight facial right over Julias Randle during the Bucks vs Knicks

The best of The Greek Freak:



29 PTS | 15 REB | 3 AST | 22 MIN. pic.twitter.com/isNhpFGHno — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) December 3, 2019

Giannis dunks got us like... pic.twitter.com/Cvyfb1koKZ — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) December 3, 2019

😃😃😃



Giannis: 16 PTS, 10 REB, 2 AST

Khris: 12 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) December 3, 2019

Giannis Antetokounmpo finished the game with 20 points, 15 rebounds and 3 assists as the Bucks registered a 132-88 blowout win over the New York Knicks. The Bucks now have an 18-3 win-loss record in the league, which was previously tied with the Los Angeles Lakers at 17-3. Antetokounmpo is currently averaging at 30.9 points, 13.4 rebounds and 5.9 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.4 blocks per game. Recently, Antetokounmpo passed Abdul-Jabbar on Bucks' all-time assist list for the seventh position. Antetokounmpo's current average is more than his MVP winning season (27.7 ppg). The New York Knicks and Milwaukee Bucks will next play on December 22, 6:00 AM IST (December 21, 7:00 PM EST) at the Knicks’ home Madison Square Garden.

