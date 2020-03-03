The Debate
Who Is Leon Rose? New Knicks President's Net Worth And Client List

Basketball News

On March 2, the New York Knicks names Leon Rose the Knicks president. Prior to working with the Knicks, Rose worked as a CAA sports agent and attorney.

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai | Updated On:
who is leon rose

On March 2, the New York Knicks named Leon Rose the Knicks president. Prior to working with the Knicks, Rose worked as a CAA sports agent and attorney. After the Knicks announced the news, fans took to Twitter to ask 'who is Leon Rose?'. 

Also read | Knicks to hire CAA player agent Leon Rose as new Knicks president: Reports

Who is Leon Rose? Knicks name Leon Rose their new president

Who is Leon Rose? 

Born in 1961, Leon Rose is an NBA executive who previously worked as an agent and an attorney. He has represented popular NBA players like Allen Iverson and LeBron James. Rose was a basketball player in school and was also inducted in his school's hall of fame. He graduated and earned his college degree at Temple University Beasley School of Law. Here is a list of former Leon Rose clients.

Also read | Knicks spike speculation that director Lee was ejected

Who is Leon Rose? Leon Rose clients

  • Carmelo Anthony – Portland Trail Blazers forward
  • Renaldo Balkman – Former Knicks forward
  • Andrea Bargnani – Former Brooklyn Nets forward/centre
  • Devin Booker – Phoenix Suns guard
  • Omri Casspi – Memphis Grizzlies guard
  • Mardy Collins – Former LA Clippers guard
  • Eddy Curry – Former Dallas Mavericks centre
  • Joel Embiid – Philadelphia 76ers centre
  • Richard Hamilton – Retired NBA guard
  • Allen Iverson – Retired NBA guard
  • Eddie Jones – Retired NBA guard
  • Chris Paul – OKC guard
  • JR Smith – former Cleveland Cavaliers guard

Also read | Spike Lee allowed into MSG after being denied entry before Rockets vs Knicks game

Who is Leon Rose? Leon Rose Net Worth

According to the 'Celebrity Net Worth' site, Leon Rose is currently worth $150 million. According to the data, Rose approximately made $40 million in 2019 only via commissions. Throughout his career, the now-Knicks president has negotiated contracts worth $1 billion.

Also read | Knicks hold on to end Rockets' 6-game win streak, 125-123

First Published:
