Who Is Leon Rose? New Knicks President's Net Worth And Client List

On March 2, the New York Knicks named Leon Rose the Knicks president. Prior to working with the Knicks, Rose worked as a CAA sports agent and attorney. After the Knicks announced the news, fans took to Twitter to ask 'who is Leon Rose?'.

Leon Rose Named President of New York Knicks pic.twitter.com/lNc7y38YOw — NY_KnicksPR (@NY_KnicksPR) March 2, 2020

Leon Rose is at MSG tonight for Knicks-Rockets: pic.twitter.com/aY7YFXaFQ0 — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) March 2, 2020

A message to our fans from Team President Leon Rose (1/3): pic.twitter.com/qc5Vh0cz0g — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) March 2, 2020

No news conference for new Knicks president Leon Rose, per source. He will attend the Rockets-Knicks game tonight at MSG. His plan is to stay behind-the-scenes initially, observe/listen and stay away from big public proclamations. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 2, 2020

Born in 1961, Leon Rose is an NBA executive who previously worked as an agent and an attorney. He has represented popular NBA players like Allen Iverson and LeBron James. Rose was a basketball player in school and was also inducted in his school's hall of fame. He graduated and earned his college degree at Temple University Beasley School of Law. Here is a list of former Leon Rose clients.

Who is Leon Rose? Leon Rose clients

Carmelo Anthony – Portland Trail Blazers forward

Renaldo Balkman – Former Knicks forward

Andrea Bargnani – Former Brooklyn Nets forward/centre

Devin Booker – Phoenix Suns guard

Omri Casspi – Memphis Grizzlies guard

Mardy Collins – Former LA Clippers guard

Eddy Curry – Former Dallas Mavericks centre

Joel Embiid – Philadelphia 76ers centre

Richard Hamilton – Retired NBA guard

Allen Iverson – Retired NBA guard

Eddie Jones – Retired NBA guard

Chris Paul – OKC guard

JR Smith – former Cleveland Cavaliers guard

Who is Leon Rose? Leon Rose Net Worth

According to the 'Celebrity Net Worth' site, Leon Rose is currently worth $150 million. According to the data, Rose approximately made $40 million in 2019 only via commissions. Throughout his career, the now-Knicks president has negotiated contracts worth $1 billion.

