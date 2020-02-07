Union Budget
Knicks To Hire CAA Player Agent Leon Rose As New President: Reports

Basketball News

New York Knicks are reportedly set to hire Creative Artists Agency (CAA) player agent Lion Rose as their new president of basketball operations. Find out more.

Written By Sujay Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Knicks

New York Knicks are reportedly set to hire Creative Artists Agency (CAA) player agent Lion Rose as their new president of basketball operations. ESPN reported that both the parties are expected to begin formal negotiations after the end of the NBA trade deadline on Thursday. Reports also add that CAA consultant, William Wesley will join Leon Rose in the Knicks front office. Wesley is commonly known as 'Worldwide Wes' in the NBA. 

Knicks President: Leon Rose earmarked

New York Knicks parted ways with president Steve Mills on Tuesday, just two days prior to the NBA trade deadline. Mills had served as the president of basketball operations since 2017, also serving as executive vice president and general manager of the franchise since 2013.

Earlier it was reported that Knicks were interested in Toronto Raptors president of basketball operations, Masai Ujiri. However, if the latest reports are to be believed, Leon Rose would soon become the new president of basketball operations at Knicks. A formal deal is not expected to be announced right away. 

Leon Rose agent to Knicks president?

New York Knicks owner James Dolan issued a statement after firing Steve Mills, where he dictated his plans to reshape New York's front office by finding the right leader.

Leon Rose is the former agent of Lakers star LeBron James and the currently represents some of the top players in the league including the likes of Joel Embiid, Karl-Anthony Towns, Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Carmelo Anthony.

Leon Rose does not have experience in an NBA front office but is expected to follow the trend of player agents moving to that side of the operation, following in the footsteps of Bob Myers with the Golden State Warriors and Rob Pelinka with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Published:
COMMENT
