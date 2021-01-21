NBA Will Enforce Additional Rules Forbidding Hugs, Handshakes With Midcourt Security

The NBA went ahead with the 2020-21 season in spite of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. With other professional leagues facing outbreaks and postponed games, the league released only one part of their schedule, setting up their season in a way which would allow them to play on. Various NBA COVID-19 guidelines were placed, which would help the league play games even if a player tests positive.

NBA rules: League to enforce stricter rules during games

Beginning tonight, NBA teams’ security will be stationed at halfcourt for compliance of rules regarding pre- and post-game interactions, the league informed teams. NBA and NBPA agreed on players maintaining six feet of distance, refraining from hugs/handshakes, and wearing masks. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 20, 2021

While the NBA already had countless COVID-19 guidelines in place, many games had to be postponed due to various players being exposed to COVID-19 in January alone. In response, the league tightened the rules, urging players to minimise contact. However, as players refuse to cooperate, the league will now be adding security to the court to prevent further violations.

As per ESPN, the security will be available midcourt, preventing players from shaking hands and hugging. The league made their decision looking at increasing COVID-19 cases – tightening rules for players and staff members. While rules about players moving around while travelling are already in place, the new rules are focused around in-game actions.

However, players continuously engaged in postgame contact, which resulted in NBA issuing the new memo on Wednesday (Thursday IST). The new rules need the players to stay in their half of the court during pregame and halftime, only allowing elbow and fist bump contacts. Along with hugs and handshakes, high-fives are not permitted. Postgame conversations will also be limited.

While only one game was postponed last month, January has seen multiple outbreaks. Per reports, 11 new cases of positive COVID-19 players have been recorded since January 13 to 19. Including the Milwaukee Bucks vs Washington Wizards game, 17 total encounters have been pushed ahead this season.

Some NBA scores for January 21 (January 22 IST)

Cleveland Cavaliers beat Brooklyn Nets 147-135 double OT

Philadelphia 76ers register 117-109 win over Boston Celtics

Indiana Pacers lose 124-112 to Dallas Mavericks

Miami Heat beat Raptors 111-102

Golden State Warriors triumph over San Antonio Spurs with a 121-99 score

LA Clippers beat Sacramento Kings 115-976

COVID-19 USA cases

COVID-19 cases in the USA recently crossed the 400,000-mark. As per reports, mass vaccination campaigns have given people hope in the USA, hoping to put a stop to the rapid spread of cases. The NBA has been focused on helping with COVID-19 cases right from the start, recently speaking about letting players get vaccinated to motivate people to do the same.

