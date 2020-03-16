NBA World Unites To Donate 1 Million Dollars To Help With Coronavirus Outbreak

Last week, the NBA suspended their 2019-20 season amidst the coronavirus outbreak after Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. As the suspension came sooner than expected, many part-time workers at arenas were without jobs. To help these workers and the community during the coronavirus outbreak, various NBA players made various donations after the NBA suspension.

NBA players like Kevin Love, Zion Williamson, Karl-Anthony Towns make donations for the community to help with the coronavirus outbreak

Karl-Anthony Towns donation

Karl-Anthony Towns is donating $100,000 to the Mayo Clinic to help with coronavirus test development. The clinic says that "Mayo expects this donation to help increase testing capacity from 200 per day to over 1,000 tests per day in the coming weeks." pic.twitter.com/wOCSbkINjm — Mike Vorkunov (@MikeVorkunov) March 16, 2020

Giannis Antetokounmpo donation amidst coronavirus outbreak

It’s bigger than basketball! And during this tough time I want to help the people that make my life, my family’s lives and my teammates lives easier. Me and my family pledge to donate $100,000 to the Fiserv Forum staff. We can get through this together! 🙏🏽 — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) March 13, 2020

Zion Williamson donation

Kevin Love was the first NBA player to reach out and donate for the workers after the NBA season was cancelled, after which KAT, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson followed. Rudy Gobert, too, donated $500,000 for the cause. Out of that amount, $200,000 has been given to part-time workers at the Vivint Smart Arena in Salt Lake City, helping workers whose jobs have been affected after the NBA suspended the 2019-20 season.

Along with the arena, $100,000 has been donated to research facilities in Utah and Oklahoma City to support coronavirus-related research. Rudy Gobert even donated $111,000 (approx) to his home country France. In his statement, Rudy Gobert expressed gratitude towards people working on the virus and stated that he wanted to give back to his home in Utah and France, including his Utah Jazz family.

Kevin Love and Rudy Gobert donation will help Cleveland Cavaliers during the coronavirus outbreak

The Cleveland Cavaliers forward offered to donate $100,000 to help the staff members and workers at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. He had informed everyone of his intentions through the message and stated that the entire situation is definitely overwhelming. Love also hoped everyone else who can donate comes forward and helps the community, asking everyone in the NBA to join and contribute.

