NBA's Josh Hart Can’t Get Enough Of Chelsea Striker Tammy Abraham

Chelsea fan and NBA team New Orleans Pelicans’ Josh Hart may have had to switch NBA allegiances prior to the start of the 2019-20 NBA season. However, his football allegiances remain intact. The former Lakers shooting guard recently posted a tweet featuring Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham’s goals so far in the Premier League.

Our striker is better than yours https://t.co/SD1BTTShbY — Josh Hart (@joshhart) November 20, 2019

Josh Hart - A 'die hard' Chelsea fan

NBA's Josh Hart had earlier labelled himself as a “die hard” Chelsea fan. Hart has also been seen attending some of Chelsea’s games when given the opportunity. The New Orleans Pelicans’ shooting guard has sported the Chelsea jersey on more than one occasion. Mason Mount and fellow American Christian Pulisic were the names on the back of Josh Hart's Chelsea jerseys.

The video he posted on Twitter was a Chelsea FC post of a highlight reel of Tammy Abraham’s goals in the Premier League so far. Abraham has netted 10 goals for the Blues in 12 Premier League games this season. The England international has gotten off to a flying start in his first full season in the Premier League after spending last season on loan with Aston Villa. Abraham top scored for Aston Villa in the Championship last season. His contribution proved pivotal in Aston Villa’s promotion to the Premier League.

Chelsea news

With the conclusion of the international break, all eyes will turn to the Etihad stadium this weekend as Chelsea take the trip to Manchester to face off against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City. Man City are currently fourth on the Premier League table after a loss to Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool in their last Premier League outing. Meanwhile, Chelsea are third on the table - eight points behind league leaders Liverpool, and level on points with second-placed Leicester City. A win over reigning champions Man City could prove to be a severe blow to Pep Guardiola’s hopes of retaining the Premier League title as Liverpool could extend their lead against the reigning champions to 12 points.

