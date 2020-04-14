The Debate
NBA's Popular Show 'Open Court' To Return Amid The Coronavirus Outbreak

Basketball News

One of the NBA's most popular shows, Open Court, returned during the NBA hiatus with Dwyane Wade, Charles Barkley, Chris Webber, Ernie Johnson and Isiah Thomas.

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai | Updated On:
NBA

One of the NBA's most popular shows, Open Court, returned during the ongoing NBA suspension. Stars like Dwyane Wade, Charles Barkley, Chris Webber, Ernie Johnson and Isiah Thomas appeared on the show and discussed the current NBA hiatus. The show returned on NBA TV at 10:00 PM EST on Monday (Tuesday, 7:30 AM IST). 

Also read | NBA hiatus: NBA looking at 25-day window for players before return amidst COVID-19 pandemic

NBA's show Open Court to return with Dwyane Wade, Charles Barkley, Chris Webber, Ernie Johnson and Isiah Thomas

Also read | NBA hiatus: Draft date unknown, but NBA presses on with evaluations

Ernie Johnson hosts Open Court as Wade, Barkley, Webber and Thomas join

Ernie Johnson started the show, while Charles Barkley, Dwyane Wade, Chris Webber and Isiah Thomas joined on video chat. As there are no games, the five NBA veterans will talk about the current pandemic and social distancing. Johnson spoke about missing his grandchildren, while Barkley joked about them not really wanting to see him. Johnson and Thomas also spoke about their families. The show will be on for an hour as the hosts will discuss the current season, its return and even the layoff affecting NBA players. 

Also read | NBA hiatus: Magic Johnson hopeful NBA can crown a champion despite Covid-19

The NBA was suspended on March 11 after Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus. As per current reports, the league is looking to complete the season by the Labour Day weekend in September. However, NBA commissioner Adam Silver stated that no decision will be taken until May. Other reports hint at the players needing workout time (individual and team), before resuming the season. 

Also read | NBA hiatus: LeBron James wants NBA season to finish for gaining 'closure' amidst cancellation rumours

First Published:
