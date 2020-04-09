LeBron James Wants NBA Season To Finish For Gaining 'closure' Amidst Cancellation Rumours

The NBA 2019-20 season was suspended on March 11 after Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. While there were reports about the league trying for a June return, recent reports state that the NBA is also discussing cancelling the season completely. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James recently commented on the entire situation, saying that he needs the season to be completed for some closure. He even added that while everyone has been living comfortably, now is the time to take a pause and think.

NBA return: LeBron James wants the NBA 2019-20 season to finish to have closure

"I don’t think I would be able to have any closure if we did not have an opportunity to finish the season."



-LeBron James

LeBron called the coronavirus pandemic “a roadblock for all of us” and “a test.”



NBA return: Lakers LeBron James shares his quarantine experience

LeBron says he’s been going to the homes of some friends who have basketball courts that have been “wiped down.” He’s had solitary workouts, and even some with his son, Bronny, but hasn’t worked out with teammates.



Along with donating food for more than 1000 people in his hometown Akron, Ohio, LeBron James has been actively sharing his quarantine experience with fans. He has been posting videos with his family, while also giving details about his workout routine. As per LeBron James, he trains at least four to five times a day, while shooting on his outdoor basketball court with his kids. LeBron James has also been visiting friends who have been basketball courts that have been 'wiped down' to practise. LeBron James also works out with his son Bronny but is yet to work out with the Lakers. According to The Athletic, the Lakers have been using the app Zoom for workouts.

NBA players with coronavirus

Apart from Rudy Gobert, his teammate Donovan Mithcell, Kevin Durant and three other Brooklyn Nets players, Detroit Pistons Christian Wood, two unnamed Lakers players and Boston Celtics Marcus Smart tested positive for the virus. As of now, Gobert, Mitchell, Durant and the Nets, the Lakers and Smart have all been cleared of COVID-19 and its symptoms. Durant even participated in the NBA 2k player only tournament, while Mithcell is rumoured to take part in the upcoming NBA H-O-R-S-E completion.

