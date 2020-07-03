NBA 2K21 Pre Order, Release Date, Price And Other New Details About The Game

All the NBA gaming fans have been excited for the release of the next generation of the NBA 2k series. The pre-order of the game started on July 2, 2020. They recently released the release date for NBA 2K21. They also shared a tweet on their official account regarding the same. Read more to know about NBA 2K21 pre-order, price, and release date.

NBA 2K21 Release Date, Price and Other details

The game developers have revealed the released date for NBA 2K21. The player will get to play the 21st addition to the 2K franchise on September 4, 2020. NBA 2K21 will be released for the current generation consoles and will be released later for the upcoming next-generation consoles. They have also revealed Kobe Bryant as the cover for NBA Mamba Forever edition that is made to honour the late NBA superstar and his "lifelong pursuit of victory and legacy in the sport of basketball".

Mamba Forever



❤️ this tweet for a closer look at the creation of the two Mamba Forever Edition covers and to get big #NBA2K21 updates through the rest of the year — NBA 2K21 (@NBA2K) July 2, 2020

Along with the release date, the makers also revealed the price for NBA 2K21. They will be releasing the game at a cost of $69.99 US. If the players buy the current generation game for their PS 4, they will not get a free upgrade for the next generation NBA 2K21. But if they buy the NBA 2K21 Mamba Forever Edition which costs, $99.99 USD, they will get the next generation NBA 2K21 for no additional price.

More About NBA 2K21

Before the release date, the makers had already revealed two cover athletes who have gained a lot of popularity amongst the NBA gamers. Damian Lillard from Portland Trail Blazers was announced as the cover star for the current-gen version of NBA 2K21, and on the other hand, Pelicans' Zion Williamson from New Orleans is finalized to be on the sleeve for the next-gen version of NBA 2K21. The makers have also released a trailer for the game which has gained a lot of attention on various social media sites.

Everything is Dame 🌐 Introducing our Cover Athlete for Current Gen @Dame_Lillard #NBA2K21



Pre-orders begin July 2nd pic.twitter.com/xuw20MX41b — NBA 2K21 (@NBA2K) June 30, 2020

Damian Lillard has shared a post on his Twitter about being the cover star for the current-gen version of NBA 2k21. He shared a small video of all his interviews about the game and captioned it with, “Being on the cover of @nba2k is a dream come true. I've been playing 2K since the Dreamcast days! Hyped to be the #NBA2K21 Current Gen Cover Athlete. #YKWTII #DameTime Video game”. Zion Williamson also shared a tweet about being on the sleeve for the next-gen version of NBA 2k21. He shared the trailer of the game and captioned it with, “The Next Generation is here. Hyped to be on the cover of #NBA2K21 Next Gen @NBA2K”.

The future is here 💪 @ZionWilliamson is our Cover Athlete for Next Gen #NBA2K21



Pre-orders begin July 2nd pic.twitter.com/HCbHEOZUfL — NBA 2K21 (@NBA2K) July 1, 2020

