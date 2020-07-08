Brooklyn Nets Roster Down By Seven Members After Taurean Prince Tests COVID-19 Positive

With the NBA restart around the corner, Brooklyn Nets are at risk of sending a seriously thin roster to Orlando. Even before the plans of the NBA bubble in Orlando, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving were ruled out for the season due to injury. Meanwhile, amid the recent coronavirus outbreak within the Nets roster, with every passing day, the list of Nets players not going to Orlando keeps on increasing.

Also Read | Nets Players With Coronavirus: Spencer Dinwiddie Coronavirus Test Positive As Nets Guard Casts Doubts Over His NBA Return

Thinning Nets roster: Taurean Prince coronavirus test comes back positive

Forward Taurean Prince is the latest player in the Nets roster to test positive for the virus and subsequently ruled himself out for the NBA restart. Prince is the seventh Nets player not going to Orlando after Kevin Durant (Achilles), Kyrie Irving (shoulder), rookie Nic Claxton (shoulder surgery), Spencer Dinwiddie (coronavirus), DeAndre Jordan (coronavirus) and Wilson Chandler (opted out).

Brooklyn Nets forward Taurean Prince has tested positive for the coronavirus and will sit out the NBA’s restart in Orlando, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 7, 2020

Also Read | NBA Second Bubble Proposed For 8 Teams That Won't Play At Disney World, Florida

Nets Roster: Nets players with coronavirus

DeAndre Jordan announced his decision to sit out the rest of the NBA season after he tested positive for the virus.

Found out last night and confirmed again today that I’ve tested positive for Covid while being back in market. As a result of this, I will not be in Orlando for the resumption of the season. — DeAndre Jordan (@DeAndre) June 30, 2020

Point guard Spencer Dinwiddie confirmed that he had tested positive for the virus along with Jordan. Dinwiddie initially said he was unclear about his participation in the NBA season at Disney World and would be re-evaluating his condition before making a decision.

Just to be clear I haven’t opted out and want to play like I told @ShamsCharania. Unfortunately I have been one of the cases that has various symptoms. https://t.co/sgr7s3eQZx — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) June 30, 2020

Also Read | Philadelphia 76ers Star Joel Embiid Rips NBA Restart Plan As Unsafe

However, after testing positive for a second time, Dinwiddie announced his decision to opt out of the season which he said "is in the best interest" for the player and the team.

After another positive test yesterday and considering the symptoms, @BrooklynNets, team doctors and I have decided that it would be in the best interest for me and the team that I do not play in Orlando. I will be supporting the guys every step of the way! #AudienceOfOne — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) July 7, 2020

With most of the starters in the Nets roster ruled out for the season, the onus will lie on the likes of Caris LeVert, Joe Harris and Jarrett Allen to step up for Eastern Conference side. Nets are seventh in the conference standings with a 30-34 (win-loss) record. While they are favourites to qualify for the playoffs, with such a thin roster, the Nets could fall to eighth if results don't go their way. This would mean that the Nets would face the daunting task of playing the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the playoffs.

Nets roster heading to Orlando



Chris Chiozza

Tyler Johnson

Caris LeVert

Garrett Temple

Jeremiah Martin

Justin Anderson

Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot

Joe Harris

Dzanan Musa

Rodions Kurucs

Jarrett Allen

Substitute 1

Substitute 2

Substitute 3 — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) July 7, 2020

NBA players to sit out restart

Houston Rockets' Thomas Stefalosha, Dallas Mavericks' Willie Cauley-Stein, Los Angeles Lakers' Avery Bradley, Washington Wizards' Davis Bertans, are among the NBA players to sit out of the season.

Also Read | Jay-Z Tried To Convince LeBron James To Join New Jersey Nets Roster In 2010: Report

(Image Credits: NBA Website)