NBA Second Bubble Proposed For 8 Teams That Won't Play At Disney World, Florida

The eight NBA teams not heading to Orlando for the season restart this month could reportedly take part in the NBA second bubble in Chicago. As per reports, the NBA is closing on a second bubble that would allow the eight teams eliminated early from the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic to play against each other. The NBA second bubble, if approved by the teams involved, could take place in September.

The NBA is closing in on signing off on a second “bubble” in Chicago for the eight teams that were not invited to play in Orlando, enabling mini-training camps and subsequent games against other clubs with a target date of September, sources tell ESPN’s Jackie MacMullan. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 2, 2020

NBA second bubble for NBA teams not going to Orlando

According to ESPN, seven of the eight teams from the proposed NBA second bubble took part in a conference call meeting on Thursday to discuss the plan to play games in Chicago. New York Knicks were the only side to not have a representative during the meeting on Thursday. The league is looking to gauge if the teams are interested in participating in the NBA second bubble, a format which would be similar to the NBA bubble at the Disney World, Orlando. If the NBA second bubble is approved by the eight teams, they would be expected to follow the same health and safety protocol as the other 22 teams.

The league reportedly starting working on the idea of the second bubble after the disqualified teams started pushing to hold mini-camps within their local areas and also wanted to arrange scrimmages against local or neighbour teams. However, NBA commissioner Adam Silver, as well as National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) director Michele Roberts, are reportedly opposed to the idea.

According to Detroit Pistons head coach Dwane Casey, the NBA second bubble will be beneficial for the eight teams as it would help them bring the left out teams together. The NBA Chicago bubble would also allow players to remain in the groove of the game as the extended layoff could have a negative effect on players ahead of the next season, according to Casey.

While the details surrounding the NBA second bubble are still being ironed out, few teams have reportedly noted that they want to take time to consider the plan before giving their approval. Whether or not the NBA Chicago bubble will be ratified, the eight teams will also depend on the NBA bubble plan in Orlando amid the rapid spike in COVID-19 cases in the state of Florida.

