Nets Vs Knicks Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, TV Channel, H2h And Game Prediction

The New York Knicks will be facing the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, 7:30 PM (Thursday, 6:00 AM IST) at the Madison Square Garden in New York. The Nets – currently without Kyrie Irving – will look to extend their winning streak to two. The Knicks, on the other hand, are currently on a three-game winning streak.
Tomorrow night. Back in our home. Back to work. #NewYorkForever pic.twitter.com/neMBfexJNZ— NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) January 13, 2021
US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.
The Nets, without Kyrie Irving, have won one game till now. After losing two games, the team bagged a 122-116 victory against the Denver Nuggets. Durant – the centrepiece of the franchise's championship dreams – pulled the team out from a 18-point deficit, scoring 34 points in the process.
BREAKING: The Brooklyn Nets are starting to grow “unhappy” with Kyrie Irving, and their communication with him has been “minimal”, reports @APOOCH.— Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) January 12, 2021
The Knicks, on the other hand, will face Durant and the Nets after three straight defeats. Their last victory was against the Utah Jazz (112-100), which was the end of their three-game winning streak. Julius Randle has been leading the team with 22.1 points per game.
