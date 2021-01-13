Last Updated:

Nets Vs Knicks Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, TV Channel, H2h And Game Prediction

Nets vs Knicks live stream: The Brooklyn Nets vs New York Knicks regular-season game can be streamed from multiple platforms via streaming services.

The New York Knicks will be facing the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, 7:30 PM (Thursday, 6:00 AM IST) at the Madison Square Garden in New York. The Nets – currently without Kyrie Irving – will look to extend their winning streak to two. The Knicks, on the other hand, are currently on a three-game winning streak.

Nets vs Knicks live stream: How to watch Nets vs Knicks game live?

US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.

  • Nets vs Knicks TV Channel (USA) – YES Network and ESPN

Nets vs Knicks team news

Brooklyn Nets

  • Nicolas Claxton – Out, right knee
  • Spencer Dinwiddie – Out for season, ACL
  • Kyrie Irving, Out, personal
  • Tyler Johnson – Out, NBA's health and safety protocols

New York Knicks

  • Taj Gibson – Day to day, not with team
  • Obi Toppin – Out, calf
  • Reggie Bullock – Day to day, hip
  • Alec Burks – Out, ankle
  • Frank Ntilikina – Out, right knee

The Nets, without Kyrie Irving, have won one game till now. After losing two games, the team bagged a 122-116 victory against the Denver Nuggets. Durant – the centrepiece of the franchise's championship dreams – pulled the team out from a 18-point deficit, scoring 34 points in the process. 

The Knicks, on the other hand, will face Durant and the Nets after three straight defeats. Their last victory was against the Utah Jazz (112-100), which was the end of their three-game winning streak. Julius Randle has been leading the team with 22.1 points per game. 

Nets vs Knicks prediction

  • The Brooklyn Nets will register a win over the New York Knicks.

