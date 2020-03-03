Nuggets Vs Warriors Live Streaming, How To Watch NBA Game Live, Team News

Denver Nuggets take on Golden State Warriors in an NBA regular-season game on Tuesday night (Wednesday 7:30 AM IST) at the Pepsi Center. Nuggets are currently second in the Western Conference table. The Golden State Warriors, meanwhile, are at the bottom of the Western Conference standings. Here are the Nuggets vs Warriors live streaming details and the Nuggets vs Warriors live game preview.

We've got a showdown with the Warriors at Pepsi Center tonight!#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/wVrPVXwyV1 — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) March 3, 2020

Nuggets vs Warriors live streaming: How to watch Nuggets vs Warriors live stream online?

Fans in India can watch the Nuggets vs Warriors live game using the FanCode app. Through subscription, fans can watch an NBA game live or on-demand for the entirety of the 2019-20 season. Viewers will have to tune into FanCode at 7:30 AM IST on Wednesday. While FanCode recommends the app, their website can also be accessed for Nuggets vs Warriors live streaming.

Nuggets vs Warriors live streaming: How to watch Nuggets vs Warriors live stream online through Sony LIV?

Viewers can watch the Nuggets vs Warriors live stream online on the Sony LIV app through a subscription. Premium membership is required to view sports content on the Sony LIV app. The subscription cost for the same is ₹199 per month.

Nuggets vs Warriors live streaming: Nuggets vs Warriors live telecast in India

The NBA games are usually also broadcasted on Ten 1, Ten 3 or ESPN. The Nuggets vs Warriors live telecast in India will be on Sony Ten 2 at 7:30 AM IST on Wednesday.

Nuggets vs Warriors live streaming: Preview

Denver Nuggets come into the Nuggets vs Warriors clash boasting a 7-3 record in their last ten games. They will look to continue their good run of form when the two teams meet at the Pepsi Center on Wednesday. The Nuggets comfortably defeated Toronto Raptors 133-118 in their last game. Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray dominated the proceedings for the Nuggets. They will hope that the duo can repeat a similar performance against the Warriors. The Warriors were defeated by Washington Wizards (110-124) in their last game. Andrew Wiggins put in an impressive shift for the Warriors

Nuggets vs Warriors live streaming: Injury news

Nuggets : Noah Vonleh, Paul Millsap, Bol Bol

: Noah Vonleh, Paul Millsap, Bol Bol Warriors: Kevon Looney, Draymond Green, Chasson Randle, Ky Bowman, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson.

