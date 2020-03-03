The Debate
Steph Curry G League Practice Causes Steve Kerr To Tease 10-day Contract For Warriors Star

Basketball News

Steph Curry G league: Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr made a joke about signing Stephen Curry on a ten-day contract after his G League practice.

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Steph Curry G league

Prior to his much-awaited NBA return, Stephen Curry played a practice game with their NBA G League team – Santa Cruz Warriors. Though Curry was supposed to play against Washington Wizards on March 1, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr reportedly wanted him to play one proper practise game before returning to the Warriors line-up. After the G League game took place, ESPN retweeted a photo of the two-time MVP on the court, calling him a 'promising kid' that could make it to the NBA one day. Steve Kerr quoted ESPN's tweet and joked about signing the star player on a ten-day contract. 

Also read | Luka Doncic reminds me of Larry Bird and James Harden: Steve Kerr

Steph Curry G League: Steve Kerr jokes about signing Steph Curry on a ten-day contract with the Warriors

Steph Curry G League: Watch Steph Curry practice with the Santa Cruz Warriors 

Steph Curry G league: Curry practised with temporary teammates in the G League

The Warriors star practised with temporary teammates at the Kaiser Permanente Arena. He played a five-on-five scrimmage spanning over three quarters. After the practice, sever players stated that Curry performed immaculately and his NBA return inches ever closer. 

Also read | Steve Kerr reveals questioning D'Angelo Russell's signing with Warriors since the start

Steph Curry G league: Recalled early from G League side

Steph Curry G league: Warriors release statement regarding Curry playing with Santa Cruz

Also read | Stephen Curry return: Steve Kerr casts fresh doubts over star's return against Wizards

Will Steph Curry play tomorrow? Steph Curry broken hand update

Curry injured himself while playing against the Phoenix Suns in October 2019 and has been out for almost three months now. Though he has played in the G League like head coach Steve Kerr wanted, he might not make his return for the Nuggets vs Warriors game at home. According to reports and Steve Kerr, Curry could return on Thursday night (Friday morning IST) against the Raptors. 

Also read | Will Steph Curry play tomorrow? : Warriors star practices with G League side in bid to regain fitness

First Published:
