Steph Curry G League Practice Causes Steve Kerr To Tease 10-day Contract For Warriors Star

Prior to his much-awaited NBA return, Stephen Curry played a practice game with their NBA G League team – Santa Cruz Warriors. Though Curry was supposed to play against Washington Wizards on March 1, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr reportedly wanted him to play one proper practise game before returning to the Warriors line-up. After the G League game took place, ESPN retweeted a photo of the two-time MVP on the court, calling him a 'promising kid' that could make it to the NBA one day. Steve Kerr quoted ESPN's tweet and joked about signing the star player on a ten-day contract.

Steph Curry G League: Steve Kerr jokes about signing Steph Curry on a ten-day contract with the Warriors

G League standout Steph Curry pic.twitter.com/Gh8zDLn2mn — Scott Cacciola (@ScottCacciola) March 2, 2020

Promising kid...maybe he can make it in the league one day... https://t.co/XNBXhjqIpL — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) March 2, 2020

We are thinking hard about a ten day.... https://t.co/M9LYIgkL5W — Steve Kerr (@SteveKerr) March 3, 2020

Steph Curry G League: Watch Steph Curry practice with the Santa Cruz Warriors

Steph Curry G league: Curry practised with temporary teammates in the G League

The Warriors star practised with temporary teammates at the Kaiser Permanente Arena. He played a five-on-five scrimmage spanning over three quarters. After the practice, sever players stated that Curry performed immaculately and his NBA return inches ever closer.

Steph Curry G league: Recalled early from G League side

The Warriors have recalled Stephen Curry from Santa Cruz: pic.twitter.com/EhCjfVhtmy — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) March 2, 2020

Steph Curry G league: Warriors release statement regarding Curry playing with Santa Cruz

The Warriors have assigned guard Stephen Curry and forward Alen Smailagić to the team’s G League affiliate in Santa Cruz. Curry, who has been out since suffering a broken left hand on October 30, will practice with the team in Santa Cruz today. pic.twitter.com/rZjOAHb4iW — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) March 2, 2020

Will Steph Curry play tomorrow? Steph Curry broken hand update

Curry injured himself while playing against the Phoenix Suns in October 2019 and has been out for almost three months now. Though he has played in the G League like head coach Steve Kerr wanted, he might not make his return for the Nuggets vs Warriors game at home. According to reports and Steve Kerr, Curry could return on Thursday night (Friday morning IST) against the Raptors.

