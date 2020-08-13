Orange County Declares August 24 As 'Kobe Bryant Day' To Honour Late NBA Legend

Orange County has decided to honour late NBA legend Kobe Bryant by declaring August 24 as the 'Kobe Bryant Day'. On Tuesday (Wednesday IST), Orange County's Board of Supervisors unanimously voted for the Kobe Bryant Day. According to Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Michelle Steel, the number 24 was chosen as the Los Angeles Lakers icon wore a No. 8 and No. 24 jersey throughout his NBA career.

Bryant, who lived at Newport Beach in Orange County, lost his life in a tragic helicopter crash on January 26. His 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others including the pilot were also on board. In her statement, Steel referred to the five-time NBA Champion as a "treasured member" of the Orange County community. "Kobe Bryant was the basketball legend that inspired so many young men and women to pursue their dreams and never give up," Steel added.

Steel further added that they are proposing August 24 to be dedicated solely to Bryant's memory and everything that he gave to the Orange County community. Bryant, according to steel, taught everyone to never give up on their dreams and always lived by his words to encourage those around him. "The most important thing is to try and inspire people so that they can be great in whatever they want to do," Steel explained.

Supervisor Don Wagner also reflected on Bryant's life and basketball career, commenting on Orange County's decision about Kobe Bryant Day. While Wagner admitted that Bryant and his life have been far for perfect, he thinks it should not stop the world and the county from honouring an icon who created a massive impact on the world. While talking to NBA LA, Wagner stated that "Kobe Bryant's life, like each one of us who ever lived, presents moments to celebrate and to condemn". However, Wagner also acknowledged Bryant and how he overcame every challenge he faced, which is something that should be celebrated and honoured.

The entire world grieved after Bryant's untimely demise, resulting in countless people trying to honour their legend a way they see fit. Bryant played with the Lakers for his entire 20 years long NBA career and settled down in Newport Beach with his wife and daughters after he retired in 2016. Picked by the Charlotte Hornets as a Round 1 No. 13 pick, Bryant was immediately traded to the Lakers for Vlade Divac. Bryant went on to win five NBA championships for the team (2000-2002, 2009, 2010) and is an 18-time NBA All-Star. He wore the No. 8 jersey at the start of his career but switched to No.24 during the 2006-07 season. The Lakers have honoured Bryant by retiring both of his jersey numbers.

(Image source: AP)