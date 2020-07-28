Eagles Honour Kobe Bryant's 'Mamba Mentality' With Impressive Mural In Training Facility

NBA legend Kobe Bryant visited the Philadelphia Eagles during their 2017 Super Bowl run. Now, the Eagles have honoured the late Lakers star by unveiling a mural dedicated to Bryant and his 10 rules for success. On Monday, Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery shared a glimpse of the mural the team has created at the training facility as a tribute to the NBA legend and his famed 'Mamba Mentality'.

The mural at the NovaCare Complex features an image of Kobe Bryant during his playing days at nearby Lower Merion High School along with an image of him donning the Los Angeles Lakers jersey and one with Bryant wearing the Eagles jersey. As mentioned above, the mural also features the "Kobe's 10 Rules" meant to inspire the players in the quest for another Super Bowl.

Kobe Bryant 10 rules:

Get Better Every Single Day

Prove Them Wrong

Work On Your Weaknesses

Execute What You Practiced

Learn From Greatness

Learn From Wins & Losses

Practice Mindfulness

Be Ambitious

#Believe In Your Team

Learn Storytelling

Cornerback Darius Slay, who wore the No. 23 jersey during his time with Detroit Lions, will wear the No. 24 jersey for the Eagles to honour Bryant. Slay was traded to the Eagles earlier this year.

Kobe Bryant along with his daughter, Gianna, and seven others passed away in January 2020 after being involved in a tragic helicopter crash near Calabasas, California. Bryant's sudden death sent shockwaves through the entire sports community with athletes and fans from around the world mourning his death. Murals dedicated to Bryant's legendary career have popped up in several cities, especially in his beloved Los Angeles.

Kobe Bryant Eagles: A lifelong fan?

In 2017, Kobe Bryant visited the Eagles team when they came to LA to face the Rams during Week 14. It is said Bryant delivered a passionate message to the Eagles roster, inspiring them to score a 43-35 win over the Rams. That season, Eagles went on to lift their first and only Super Bowl title, beating Tom Brady's New England Patriots 41-33.

The Eagles will be hoping the Kobe Bryant mural inspires the team for another deep run in the playoffs. The league was forced to cancel all preseason games due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The league is yet to finalise if the 2020 season will commence at the scheduled date - September 10. If the schedule remains unchanged, the Eagles will play their season opener against Washington Football Team on September 12.

