Patrick Beverley Mocks Russell Westbrook's Missed Shot, Westbrook Calls Him 'trash' Again

Los Angeles Clippers edged out Houston Rocket 122-119 in a nail-biting finish to the NBA game at Staples Center. Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard hit the game-winning mid-range jumper with 15.4 seconds left to give the Clippers a 120-119 edge. Houston Rockets' Russel Westbrook missed a 3-point shot which was collected by Clippers forward Paul George who was fouled. He then sank both free throws to take the lead for his team.

Clippers vs Lakers

Kawhi Leonard finished the game with 24 points and Paul George added 19 points for the side. Montrezl Harrell added 18 points from his end. For Rockets, Harden scored 37 points, in which he scored 11 3-pointers and dropped 14-of-18 free throws. He also had 12 assists. Westbrook added 22 points before fouling out late, and Capela had 17 points and 19 rebounds.

Rockets vs Clippers: Patrick Beverley mocks Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook bricked a 3 towards the end of the game, which led to Patrick Beverley making fun of him and Westbrook calling him "trash" (h/t @WorldWideWob) pic.twitter.com/zuyCrP3kIu — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) November 23, 2019

Russell Westbrook had a chance to give Rockets a two-point lead in the dying second of the fourth quarter, but he missed his wide-open 3-pointer shot and Rockets lost the match. While Westbrook was dejected, the missed shot brought immense joy to old foe Patrick Beverley, who taunted the former Most Valuable Player (MVP).

Beverly was seen mocking Westbrook’s shooting form and the Rockets guard fired back at him by repeatedly calling him “trash”.

Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook feud dates back to 2013

The feud between the two goes way back when Beverley, who was a member of the Rockets several years ago, sidelined the then Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star while attempting to steal the ball on a timeout.

There are two more Rockets-Clippers games in the season and this would certainly provide more highlights between the two.