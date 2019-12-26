LeBron James Concedes Taking Patrick Beverley's Knee To The Groin In Clippers Vs Lakers

Lakers' star duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis were the major injury concerns for coach Frank Vogel heading into the game against the LA Clippers. While both featured in Lakers' 106-111 loss at the Staples Center, LeBron James and Anthony Davis were arguably off their pace on the night. LeBron James had a glorious opportunity to tie the game in the dying minutes. Clippers point guard Patrick Beverley, however, had other ideas as he thwarted LeBron James' attempt in the end stages of the game. Speaking after the loss to the Clippers, LeBron James had a few words regarding his showing on the night.

LeBron James claims knee to the groin from Patrick Beverley set him back

LeBron said he felt healthy at the start of the game but Pat Bev’s knee to the groin set him back



Lakers star LeBron James admitted that he wasn't in the best of shape throughout the game against the Clippers. The 15-time NBA All-Star said that while he may have felt healthy at the start of the game, Patrick Beverley's charge right around the Q1 left him in discomfort for the rest of the game. Interestingly, with the score at 109-106 in the Clippers' favour, LeBron James had an opportunity to tie the score. As the Lakers star lined up his shot, Patrick Beverley intercepted LeBron James before he could fire one at the bucket. The Clippers then went on to settle the contest at 111-106.

LeBron James was 9-of-24 from the field on the night. Considering the fact that it was a groin injury that kept troubled LeBron James during his first season as a Laker, Frank Vogel will have to be wary of the incident. Lakers will have the opportunity to snap their four-game losing streak this weekend. The Lakers will head to the Moda Center on Saturday night to face off against the Portland Trail Blazers.

.@patbev21 reached into his bag of tricks to seal the W. pic.twitter.com/egjNDbiQGI — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) December 26, 2019

