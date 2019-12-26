Patrick Beverley Blocks LeBron James Game-tying Shot In Intense Clippers Vs Lakers Game

Los Angeles Clippers' Patrick Beverley blocked Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James clutch 3-pointer with three seconds left on the clock. LeBron James could have tied the game 109-109, but Beverley's block restricted the Lakers to 106. Paul George made two free throws following the block, securing the Clippers 111-106 victory. After the block, a fan even told Patrick Beverley to not make him call James Harden. Beverley replied by saying that he would gladly lock up Harden's a** as well. Patrick Beverley finished the game with 8 points, 9 rebounds and 4 assists along with 1 steal and 1 block while shooting 3-of-7 from the field for the Clippers. LeBron James scored 23 points, 9 rebounds and 10 assists for the Lakers.

Also read | NBA 2019-20: Russell Westbrook trolls Patrick Beverley with bizarre goodbye wave after ejection

NBA 2019-20: Patrick Beverley blocks LeBron James' clutch three-pointer to secure Clippers' 111-106 win

Pay Bev locks up LeBron in the clutch🔥 pic.twitter.com/dRFnbrbAb3 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) December 26, 2019

Also read | Drake and Patrick Beverley indulge in HILARIOUS trash talk during Raptors game

Lakers’ LeBron James on the late review w/ Clippers’ Patrick Beverley: “I was surprised by the overturn. I didn’t feel like the ball went off my hand. ... If you look at slow motion 4, 5 or 10 times, you can always decide it’s a different call.” pic.twitter.com/8uFHvCGSTJ — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) December 26, 2019

Also read | Patrick Beverley admits he would've been 'the best drug dealer' if not an NBA player

After the game, LeBron James revealed that he was surprised at the overturn. James had not felt the ball go off his hand. He also thinks that if checked in slow motion, one can always decide that it is a different call. James also thought that Patrick Beverley's block might not have been the game-winning play for the Clippers, but was definitely a crucial moment of the game. Clippers are currently at 2-0 in the Battle of LA. The Lakers have now lost four games in a row.

Also read | Anthony Davis hilariously falls on Kevin Hart's lap, LeBron James rushes to help