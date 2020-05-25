Paul George 'blames And Thanks' LeBron James On 2013 Playoff Dunk Anniversary

During the 2013 Eastern Conference Finals between the Indiana Pacers and the Miami Heat, Los Angeles Clippers Paul George dunked over Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James. Paul George thanked and blamed James for the dunk on its anniversary. Here is the 'Paul George dunk over LeBron James 2013' story.

Pacers vs Heat 2013: Paul George dunk over LeBron James 2013 from all angles

Pacers vs Heat 2013: George on the Paul George dunk over LeBron James 2013

.@Yg_Trece thanked @KingJames for pushing him to another level after rewatching his own 2013 poster dunk 💪 pic.twitter.com/LPupNKNDqs — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 25, 2019

Goerge was playing his third NBA season when he faced LeBron James and the Miami Heat during the 2013 Eastern Conference Finals. He had won the Most Improved Player of the Year and had also played his first NBA All-Star game the same year. George claimed that it was LeBron James who pushed him to that level. He both thanked and blamed LeBron James for the dunk, stating that the Lakers star pushed him to 'another level'.

The Pacers stretched the Conference finals to Game 7, though Miami Heat advanced to win the NBA title. At the time, George was considered one of the Indiana Pacers best players and was tasked with guarding Dwyane Wade or LeBron James. George's game was appreciated by fans, as he led the team into the Eastern Conference finals once again they next year with the best record in the East with 56 wins.

Seven years ago today, Paul George UNLOADED on Birdman.



Superstar arrival 😤 pic.twitter.com/jnpUh67VpE — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 24, 2020

Paul George stats

Goerge is now a part of the Clippers and he was averaging 21 points and 5.7 rebounds per game while shooting 43.2% from the field before the 2019-20 season was suspended on March 11 due to the coronavirus crisis. George, along with Kawhi Leonard, have led the team to a 44-20 win-loss record in the Western Conference. George stayed with the Pacers till the 2016-17 season before moving to the Oklahoma City Thunder for two years before being moving to the Clippers.