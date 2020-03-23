Why Paul George Didn't Attend Kobe Bryant Memorial? Where Was The Clippers Star?

The Kobe Bryant memorial was held on February 24, 2020, to honour the Lakers legend and his daughter Gianna, who passed away in a tragic helicopter crash in January. Several NBA stars like Shaquille O'Neal, Michael Jordan, Tim Duncan, Bill Russell, Tony Parker, Manu Ginobili, LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Pau Gasol, Dwyane Wade and Anthony Davis attended the Kobe Bryant memorial. LA Clippers star Paul George, however, missed the memorial.

Kobe Bryant memorial: Here is why Paul George did not attend the Kobe Bryant memorial in February

Paul George on Kobe Bryant memorial - "I'm not good with that kind of stuff, so I didn't go, but I watched every second of it on TV. It's just remarkable, his journey, his career, the people he touched... It's on us to continue that legacy... I'm forever moved by it."#Clippers pic.twitter.com/8Ru6cshkFO — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) February 25, 2020

Kobe Bryant memorial: Paul George watched every second of the ceremony on TV

The Clippers won a game against the Memphis Grizzlies a day after the Kobe Bryant memorial was held at the Staples Center. After the game, Paul Geroge revealed why he did attend the memorial service a day before. George admitted that as he is not 'good with that kind of stuff', he did not attend the memorial.

However, Paul George watched the entire three-hour memorial on TV. He called Bryant's journey remarkable, stating that it is on everyone else to continue the Laker legend's legacy. George played his last NBA game on March 10, a day before the NBA suspended all league activities indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. This NBA season, Paul George is averaging at 21 points per game while shooting 45% from the field.

NBA season suspended amid coronavirus outbreak

As a way to help curb the spread of coronavirus, the NBA suspended their current season on March 11. The decision came hours after Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. As of now, 10 NBA players have confirmed to be infected by the virus. In his last statement, NBA commissioner Adam Silver had stated that the NBA season will be suspended for at least a month. However, after CDC's advise of not holding a gathering of 50 people or more for at least two months, the NBA return could be pushed ahead to June.

