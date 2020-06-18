Kendrick Perkins Blasts Kyrie Irving Over His ‘lack Of Leadership,’ Calls Him ‘confused’

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is among the NBA players who are against the league restart in July as it might distract people from the ongoing protests in the USA. While many people have supported Irving's opinion, many were also against the idea. Recently, retired NBA veteran Kendrick Perkins called out Irving, stating that the Nets star was 'confused'.

“If you take Kyrie Irving’s brain and put it in a bird right now, guess what that bird is going to do? It’s going to fly backwards.”



While speaking on ESPN's Get Up, Perkins stated that Irving is 'confused', is 'a distraction' and is showing 'a lack of leadership' with his approach towards the NBA restart scheduled for July. Perkins stated that if one takes Kyrie Irving's brain right now, the bird would fly backwards as Irving is confused right now and is showing lack of leadership. Perkins' comments received mixed reactions, as many believed that he was trying to appease LeBron James.

Perkins further explained that Irving is 'distracting the whole situation'. He also added that it is 'cray' to him that he would do something like this without talking to National Basketball Players Association's (NBPA) president Chris Paul. As per Perkins, the NBPA vice-president 'makes zero sense'. There were also reports about Irving suggesting his Nets teammates to start a new league on their own after not flying to Orlando. Irving's teammate Theo Pinson replied to the report on Twitter, saying that it was fake news.

Irving's opinions were reported after he conducted a conference call with over 80 NBA players where they discussed the NBA restart and current social situation in the country. Irving reportedly stated that 'something smells a little fishy' and they need to concentrate on social reforms. As per The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Nets star said he was ready to give up everything he had for social reforms. Irving, who missed multiple games during the 2019-20 season, will miss the NBA restart as he is recovering from his shoulder surgery. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Irving wanted to provide players with a format to voice their opinion.

Amid his reservations on restarting season, Kyrie Irving has lent a strong voice to ongoing call w/ NBA players tonight. One player in text: "He's trying to give players a platform to be able to have a discussion -- on the bubble, racial equality and unity...It's a good call." — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 13, 2020

