Kendrick Perkins Overlooks Michael Jordan In Top Five All-around NBA Players Shortlist

Michael Jordan remains one of the most competitive players to have ever played in the NBA. While Michael Jordan's scoring ability and utter dominance was evident throughout his career, he was also a nine-time All-Defensive member, a three-time steals champion and was awarded the 1987-88 Defensive Player of the Year award. Despite these laurels, there are still a few NBA experts who argue that Jordan wasn't the most all-around player in the league's history. Former Boston Celtics star Kendrick Perkins recently put together a list of five players who, in his opinion, are the most all-around players to ever play in the NBA. While NBA fans all around the world are talking about Michael Jordan, the Bulls great failed to make the cut in Perkins' list.

Also Read | LeBron James claims Michael Jordan's retirement in 1993 reduced him to tears

Also Read | LeBron James accused of 'brand-building' after tweeting outrage at Ahmaud Arbery's death

Kendrick Perkins overlooks Michael Jordan from top five all-around NBA players shortlist

My All-Time Most All Around....



1. LeBron James



2. Larry Bird



3. Scottie Pippen



4. Russell Westbrook



5. Kevin Garnett



Don’t @ me! — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) May 12, 2020

Also Read | Kendrick Perkins net worth, career earnings and kids spending $16,000 on Fortnite

Kendrick Perkins, who won the NBA Championship in 2008, opted to leave Michael Jordan out of his top five all-around players shortlist which he shared on Twitter this week. Kendrick Perkins did, however, include the likes of former teammate Kevin Garnett, NBA legend Larry Bird and Lakers star LeBron James. Kevin Garnett played alongside Kendrick Perkins in the Celtics team that won the 2008 NBA Championship.

Celtics great Larry Bird is widely regarded as one of the greatest NBA players from the 1980s alongside Lakers legend Magic Johnson. In the first episode of The Last Dance, Larry Bird claimed that Michael Jordan went into 'God' mode while playing against his Celtics side in the early 1990s. Meanwhile, LeBron James has won the NBA Championship on three occasions, winning the Finals MVP award all three times. LeBron James has often been compared to Michael Jordan, who is a six-time NBA champion and secured the Finals MVP award on all those occasions.

Also Read | Michael Jordan branded 'GOD' by Larry Bird after heroics against Celtics in 1986 playoffs

Kendrick Perkins top-five skilled NBA players, Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant top the list

My Top 5 All-Time Most Skilled Players...



1. Kobe Bryant



2. Micheal Jordan



3. Kevin Durant



4. Kyrie Irving



5. Kevin Garnett — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) May 12, 2020

Also Read | NBA Hall of Fame 2020 to induct Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett: Report