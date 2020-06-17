Bill Russell Responds To Kendrick Perkins' Tweet About LeBron James' NBA Athleticism

Former NBA champion Kendrick Perkins recently tweeted about Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James being the most athletic NBA player. The tweet was in reply to a video where James jumps over a player to make a shot. However, Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell had other ideas regarding that claim as he responded to Perkins' tweet, sharing a photo and a video of himself.

Most Athletic Player in NBA History!!! https://t.co/CJWRoz2cQz — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) June 16, 2020

Bill Russell comments on Kendrick Perkins' post, shares Bill Russell jumps over guy video

In 56 I could have made the Olympics in high jump but turned it down to play basketball instead we could only play one sport then. Track and Field News ranked me #7 high jumper in the world, I was ranked #2 in the US @ the time. @celtics @NBA pic.twitter.com/6FqZjiMlhG — TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) June 17, 2020

Kendrick Perkins responds to Bill Russell jumps over guy video, takes back his statement

Well I’ve been checked by an All-Time Great so sorry @KingJames I’ve had a change of heart....@RealBillRussell is the Most Athletic Player in NBA History!!! My apologies @RealBillRussell 🤣👊🏾🙌🏾💪🏾 https://t.co/6JogEGmUgG — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) June 17, 2020

Rusell replied to Perkins' tweet by mentioning that he would have made it to the Olympics in 1956. However, he decided to opt out as they were only allowed to compete in one sport. The 11-time NBA champion further explained his skill, stating that he was ranked second in the USA and seventh in the world by Track and Field News. He also shared an old video of himself where he jumps over a player to score. Kendrick Perkins responded to Bill Rusell's tweet, stating that he has been checked by an all-time NBA great and has had a change of heart. He apologized to Bill Russell, calling him the most athletic player in NBA history.

Bill Russell jumps over guy video

Bill Russell played a whopping 963 NBA games with the Boston Celtics, where he averaged 15.1 points, 22.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists while shooting 44 percent from the field. Russell currently holds the league record for the most number of NBA titles won by a player with 11 championships to his name. Along with the NBA titles, Russell has won five NBA MVPs and made 12 NBA All-Star appearances. On the other hand, James is considered as one of the greatest NBA players with three NBA championships to his name. Before the current season was suspended, James was averaging 25.7 points, 7.9 rebounds and a career-high 10.6 assists per game while shooting 49.8 percent from the field.

(Image source: @RealBillRussell official Twitter, @kingjames official Instagram)