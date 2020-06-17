Last Updated:

Bill Russell Responds To Kendrick Perkins' Tweet About LeBron James' NBA Athleticism

Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell replied to a tweet by Kendrick Perkins, who posted a reply to a video of LeBron James, calling him NBA's most athletic player

Former NBA champion Kendrick Perkins recently tweeted about Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James being the most athletic NBA player. The tweet was in reply to a video where James jumps over a player to make a shot. However, Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell had other ideas regarding that claim as he responded to Perkins' tweet, sharing a photo and a video of himself. 

Bill Russell comments on Kendrick Perkins' post, shares Bill Russell jumps over guy video

Kendrick Perkins responds to Bill Russell jumps over guy video, takes back his statement

Rusell replied to Perkins' tweet by mentioning that he would have made it to the Olympics in 1956. However, he decided to opt out as they were only allowed to compete in one sport. The 11-time NBA champion further explained his skill, stating that he was ranked second in the USA and seventh in the world by Track and Field News. He also shared an old video of himself where he jumps over a player to score. Kendrick Perkins responded to Bill Rusell's tweet, stating that he has been checked by an all-time NBA great and has had a change of heart. He apologized to Bill Russell, calling him the most athletic player in NBA history. 

Bill Russell jumps over guy video

Bill Russell played a whopping 963 NBA games with the Boston Celtics, where he averaged 15.1 points, 22.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists while shooting 44 percent from the field. Russell currently holds the league record for the most number of NBA titles won by a player with 11 championships to his name. Along with the NBA titles, Russell has won five NBA MVPs and made 12 NBA All-Star appearances. On the other hand, James is considered as one of the greatest NBA players with three NBA championships to his name. Before the current season was suspended, James was averaging 25.7 points, 7.9 rebounds and a career-high 10.6 assists per game while shooting 49.8 percent from the field. 

