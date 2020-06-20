Kendrick Perkins Wipes Away Tears In Response To Kevin Durant Calling Him A 'sell Out'

Former NBA champion Kendrick Perkins was brought to tears on Friday morning after being called a 'sell-out' by former Oklahoma City Thunder teammate Kevin Durant. The Kendrick Perkins crying story sent was discussed by NBA fans at length on social media as fans termed the situation a 'silly feud becoming personal'. Kevin Durant labelled Kendrick Perkins a 'sell out' after the NBA great slammed Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving for his comments on pushing back the NBA restart.

.@kendrickperkins has this to say to Kevin Durant: pic.twitter.com/Eoj4TNqmmZ — First Take (@FirstTake) June 19, 2020

Kendrick Perkins crying: Response to Kevin Durant

The 'sell out' comments made by Kevin Durant aimed towards his former teammate led to Kendrick Perkins crying on national television on ESPN. The former Celtics star teared up in his response to Kevin Durant while reminding viewers of the meaning of the word 'sell out'. Kendrick Perkins didn't take too kindly to Kevin Durant's words on Instagram and recalled the time he and Durant hashed out a few personal issues behind closed doors on May 8, 2011.

An emotional Kendrick Perkins wipes away tears after KD calls him a “sell out”



(🎥 ESPN) pic.twitter.com/UIuUHIe3Mm — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) June 19, 2020

After an emotional response, Kendrick Perkins also noted that his entire family is still extremely fond of the 31-year-old power forward. In conclusion, the 35-year-old Perkins claimed that he still loves Kevin Durant despite his hurtful comments. However, this isn't the first time that Durant and Perkins have had to address issues publicly as the big man has called out Durant on multiple occasions following his decision to team up with the Golden State Warriors.

NBA restart: Kyrie Irving's comments triggered Kendrick Perkins

The issue with Kendrick Perkins and Kevin Durant began when Perkins labelled Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving a 'distraction' on Tuesday. The NBA analyst slammed Irving for his comments about the NBA restart distracting players from the social matters at hand amid the civil unrest in the USA. Perkins spoke to CBS Sports and said, "No one is listening to you Kyrie and the NBA will continue." Perkins added that Irving is trying to create 'unnecessary drama' which then led to the 'sell out' comments from Kevin Durant.

The NBA restart to has been tipped for July 30 with the regular season expected to be completed at Disney World in Orlando, Florida. The NBA Orlando bubble is reportedly set for players to be quarantined in the vicinity to prevent the spread of the virus. A number of other health and safety rules will need to be followed by players upon the NBA restart.

Image Credits - NBA Central Twitter / Kevin Durant Instagram