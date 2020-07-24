PHI Vs MEM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, NBA Scrimmage Live Game Info

Philadelphia 76ers will go head-to-head against Memphis Grizzlies in the upcoming NBA scrimmage game on July 24, 2020 (July 25, 2020, according to Indian timings). The game is scheduled to start by 3:30 PM ET (Saturday, 1:00 AM IST). Though the two teams will clash in an exhibition game on Friday, it has to be noted that they both are in moderate positions in the NBA standings.

Philadelphia 76ers are at the sixth spot of the Eastern Conference standings. They have registered a win-loss record of 39-26 in the 65 games they've played so far. Memphis Grizzlies, on the other hand, are at the eighth spot of the Western Conference standings. They have a win-loss record of 32-33 in the 65 games they've played so far.

PHI vs MEM Dream11 prediction: Live game schedule

Date: Friday, July 24, 2020 (July 25, 2020, according to Indian timings)

Time: 3:30 PM ET, 1:00 AM IST (July 25, 2020)

PHI vs MEM Dream11 team, full squads

PHI vs MEM Dream11 team: Philadelphia 76ers squad

Alec Burks, Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris, Al Horford, Furkan Korkmaz, Shake Milton, Raul Neto, Kyle O’Quinn, Norvel Pelle, Josh Richardson, Glenn Robinson III, Mike Scott, Marial Shayok, Ben Simmons, Zhaire Smith, Matisse Thybulle

PHI vs MEM Dream11 team: Memphis Grizzlies squad

Grayson Allen, Kyle Anderson, Jordan Bell, Dillon Brooks, Brandon Clarke, Gorgui Dieng, Marko Guduric, Dusty Hannahs, Josh Jackson, Jaren Jackson Jr., Tyus Jones, John Konchar, De’Anthony Melton, Ja Morant, Jonas Valanciunas, Yuta Watanabe, Justise Winslow

PHI vs MEM Dream11 prediction: PHI vs MEM Dream11 top picks

Philadelphia 76ers: Shake Milton, Josh Richardson, Tobias Harris

Memphis Grizzlies: Ja Morant, Dillon Brooks, Josh Jackson

PHI vs MEM Dream11 prediction: Probable lineups

Philadelphia 76ers: Shake Milton, Josh Richardson, Tobias Harris, Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid

Memphis Grizzlies: Ja Morant, Dillon Brooks, Josh Jackson, Jaren Jackson, Jonas Valanciunas

PHI vs MEM Dream11 prediction: PHI vs MEM Dream11 team

Point Guard: Shake Milton

Shooting Guard: Dillon Brooks

Small Forward: Tobias Harris, Kyle Anderson

Power Forward: Ben Simmons, Brandon Clarke

Center: Joel Embiid (SP), Al Horford

PHI vs MEM Dream11 prediction

Philadelphia 76ers start as favourites to win the game.

Please note that the PHI vs MEM Dream11 prediction and PHI vs MEM Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The PHI vs MEM Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Philadelphia 76ers/Twitter