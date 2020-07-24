Nate Robinson Net Worth: How Much Is Former NBA Star Worth Now?

Former NBA star Nate Robinson will be heading into the boxing ring at the end of the year to go up against YouTuber Jake Paul, on the undercard of Mike Tyson's return to the ring against Roy Jones Jr. The Nate Robinson NBA career lasted for a decade, where he featured for the likes of New York Knicks, Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors. The 36-year-old is currently playing basketball in The 5 Tournament. Here's a look at the Nate Robinson net worth, Nate Robinson boxing clash, Nate Robinson career earnings and other details.

Nate Robinson net worth: Nate Robinson career earnings

According to The Wealth Record, the Nate Robinson net worth can be estimated to be around $15 million. Much of the Nate Robinson net worth can be attributed to his career as a basketball player, especially from his decade-long stint in the NBA. According to Hoops Hype, the former New York Knicks star has earned a whopping $24,555,319 during the Nate Robinson NBA career, with his biggest paycheck being the $4,500,000 he earned with the Oklahoma City Thunder during the 2011/12 season.

Nate Robinson net worth: Nate Robinson boxing bout vs Jake Paul

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Nate Robinson will lock horns with Jake Paul as an undercard to Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. in California. The fight will take place on September 12. As soon as the news was announced, the duo began exchanging jabs on social media, adding to the excitement surrounding the clash. J

ake Paul has previously fought at cruiserweight, defeating fellow YouTube star AnEsonGib via technical knockout in the first round in 2019. Robinson, on the other hand, has no prior boxing experience but has been widely regarded as an impressive athlete and should be able to match up to Paul's punches.

Nate Robinson boxing: Nate Robinson NBA career

Nate Robinson was selected with the 21st overall pick by the Phoenix Suns in the 2005 NBA draft. However, he was later traded to the New York Knicks on draft night along with Quentin Richardson in exchange for Kurt Thomas and the draft rights to Dijon Thompson. Robinson spent five seasons with the Knicks, winning the NBA Slam Dunk Contest thrice. Robinson was traded to the Boston Celtics along with Marcus Landry in exchange for Eddie House, Bill Walker, and J. R. Giddens and spent one season with the Celtics, before being traded again to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Since then, Nate Robinson spent a season or less each at the Golden State Warriors, Chicago Bulls before finding some stability with the Denver Nuggets. However, after two seasons, the Nuggets traded him to Celtics for Jameer Nelson, and the Celtics subsequently waived him off. After short stints at Los Angeles Clippers and New Orleans Pelicans, Robinson moved abroad, playing for the Hapoel Tel Aviv, before stints in Venezuela and Beirut.

Nate Robinson boxing: Nate Robinson girlfriend

Nate Robinson for a long time dated his high school sweetheart, Sheena Felitz. The couple had three kids together, Navyi, Nahmier and Ny'ale. However, the duo broke up in 2016 after Robinson reportedly cheated on her with another woman. Nate welcomed Nasir Chakur Robinson, his fourth kid from another woman much to the despair of Sheena Felitz.

Robinson had issued a public apology to Sheena on Instagram and appeared to say goodbye to her and his kids when he travelled to China for a tryout with a CBA team.

(Image Credit: Nate Robinson Instagram)