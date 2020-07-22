Detroit Pistons Fans Rattled To See Michael Jordan's Jumpman Logo On Their Jersey

While the 'Bad Boy' Detroit Pistons won two NBA championships in the 90s (1989, 1990), they also prevented Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls from reaching the NBA Finals from 1987 to 1990. The Pistons vs Bulls rivalry stretched on for years, with Jordan putting an end to the Pistons hegemony in 1991 by advancing to the NBA Finals and winning their first title. While it has been years since Jordan and other players' retirement, Pistons fans continue to be bitter about the Bulls' 1991 Eastern Conference Finals victory.

On Tuesday, Nike announced that all NBA teams will feature the Michael Jordan logo for the NBA statement edition jerseys. While most fans were excited about the Jordan Brand Jumpman logo being on jerseys, Detroit Pistons fans went right the other way owing to the fact that Michael Jordan's silhouette will be featured on their jerseys. Fans of the infamous Bad Boy Pistons reacted on social media, stating that the Jumpman logo on jerseys will be a disgrace to the Bad Boys.

Also read | Patrick Beverley leaves NBA bubble to deal with urgent family matter

Michael Jordan logo: Detroit Pistons fans react to the NBA statement edition jersey featuring the Jumpman logo

Isiah Thomas didn't get left off the Dream Team for this. https://t.co/3Nur5Uzc8o — Phil Friend (@Phil_Friend) July 21, 2020

“I couldn’t get past the Pistons until they got older and were no longer in their prime. And then it become personal” pic.twitter.com/Wsm60xmYuX — PistonsThoughts (@PistonsThoughts) July 21, 2020

How can the Pistons wear a Jordan logo after him trashing the Bad Boys and blackballing Isiah off the Dream Team?



This seems like sacrilege.#BadBoys#DetroitBasketball — *JD* Sports Tweets (@JDSportsTweets) July 21, 2020

Disgrace to the bad boys — Trevor TerBurgh (@Burgh_10) July 21, 2020

MJ seeing the Jumpman logo on the Pistons jersey for the first time pic.twitter.com/fd5T9YJuiG — Blue Wire Podcasts (@bluewirepods) July 21, 2020

Also read | Detroit Pistons vs Bulls rivalry: From the Bulls heartbreak to the end of the 'Bad Boys' Detroit Pistons

The fans seemed to refer to Jordan's words on the Detroit Pistons and his hatred for the team in his documentary The Last Dance. While speaking on the Pistons, Jordan had admitted that he still hated the team as they had made the rivalry personal by becoming physical with them, which prevented them from reaching the finals for years. Fans also mentioned Pistons legend Isiah Thomas, who was reportedly left off the 1992 Dream Team despite being the best point guard at the time as Jordan (and Scottie Pippen) did not want to play with him. The fan reactions increased after the Pistons themselves uploaded a photo of the jersey alongside a shot of Jordan and Pistons forward Blake Griffin making the jump shot.

Also read | Michael Jordan continues to hate 'Bad Boy' Detroit Pistons even today and here is why

As per Nike's statement, the Michael Jordan logo will appear on all 30 NBA Statement Edition uniforms starting from the 2020-21 season. As per the statement, the "inclusion of the Jumpman logo on Statement Edition uniforms expands Jordan Brand's connection to all 30 NBA franchises". The Charlotte Hornets have been wearing Jordan Brand jerseys since 2017, which has also outfitted the NBA All-Star Games for three consecutive years. The jerseys will go on sale from October 2020.

Also read | Michael Jordan's agent reveals 'Air Jordan' wasn't first-choice name for sneaker brand: Michael Jordan logo

(Image source: Detroit Pistons official Twitter – @DetroitPistons)