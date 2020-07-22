Patrick Beverley Leaves NBA Bubble To Deal With Urgent Family Matter

On Tuesday night, Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley left the NBA bubble in Orlando, Florida less than ten days before the 2019-20 season resumes on July 30. As per ESPN's Malika Andrews, the 32-year-old guard left as soon as he could due to 'an emergency personal matter'. A few days ago, Clippers centre Montrezl Harrell had also left the bubble to deal with a family emergency.

Clippers roster: When did Patrick Beverlyy leave the NBA bubble? What was the Patrick Beverley family emergency?

Along with Patrick Beverley and Harrell, the Clippers roster would also be without centre Ivica Zubac and guard Landry Shamet (who have yet to report to the bubble). Head coach Doc Rivers refused to give an explanation for their absence as well. However, the team expects Zubac to join the Clippers roster at some point before the league resumes play next week.

In an interview, Rivers had stated that he does not know about the status of the players and he does not check either. He added that JaMychal Green surprised him when he arrived and one can never know as the players are still 'in quarantine and stuff'.

Patrick Beverley family emergency: Pat Bev leaves bubble

Clippers guard Patrick Beverley left Orlando on Tuesday night for an emergency personal matter, league sources told ESPN. He intends to rejoin the team in the future. — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) July 22, 2020

Before the 2019-20 season was suspended due to the COVID-19 crisis on March 11, Beverley was averaging 7.9 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. Beverley is in the first year of a three-year deal with the Clippers, which is worth around $40 million. The Clippers have been favourites to win the title this season and are placed second on the Western Conference with a 44-20 record, second only to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Along with the Clippers, New Orleans Pelicans star rookie Zion Williamson is also currently away from the NBA bubble due to a family emergency. He left the NBA bubble last week and is yet to return. The Denver Nuggets are also currently waiting for their players to complete their quarantine and health screenings after arriving late at the NBA campus.

As per the NBA's safety protocols, players returning to the bubble will have to undergo days of quarantine before being cleared to play. If Beverley or other players return back only a few days before the season resumes with the seeding games, they might have to miss some games before being cleared to rejoin. The Clippers will resume their season with a game against the Lakers on July 30, 9:00 PM EST (July 31, 6:30 AM IST).

(Image source: NBA official site)