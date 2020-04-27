Michael Jordan Continues To Hate 'Bad Boy' Pistons Even Today And Here Is Why

Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls faced the 'Bad Boy' Detroit Pistons before they won their first championship in 1991. The term 'Jordan Rules' was used by the Pistons, which meant containing Jordan in any way possible. In The Last Dance documentary, Jordan stated that to this day, he still hates the Detroit Pistons side that he faced.

Michael Jordan Pistons rivalry: Detroit Pistons NBA championships and Bulls win in 1991

In the documentary, Jordan stated that he hated the Detroit Pistons, the hate for which exists even today. Jordan added that the Pistons made it personal by physically beating them. Though there are only two Detroit Pistons NBA championships (1989, 1990), they prevented the Bulls from advancing to the finals from 1987 to 1990. By that time, Jordan had won NBA MVP and the 1987-99 regular reason Defensive Player of the Year.

Back then, the Pistons used a defence against Jordan that would not be allowed now. In the documentary, Pistons assistant coach Brendan Malone shares the Jordan Rules, which were to 'push him to the elbow' and prevent him from driving to the baseline. He added that when Jordan was on top, they would work on influencing him to his left. When he got the ball in low post, the Pistons would trap him from above. As per Malone, 'it was that simple'.

Isiah Thomas Dream Team 1992

Despite being one of the best point guards in the NBA, Isiah Thomas was left out of the 1992 Dream Team. When Thomas was left out of the team, there were reports about Michael Jordan refusing to play if Thomas did. As a result of their on-court rivalry with the Pistons, both Jordan and Scottie Pippen disliked Thomas. While speaking about the team this March, Thomas stated that he was happy his friend Magic Johnson received the spotlight.

Isiah Thomas Dream Team: Thomas reflects about the Isiah Thomas Dream Team drop in 1992

Zeke (@isiahthomas) shares his thoughts with us about the original Dream Team and his feelings about him NOT being on that team. @playerstribune @hennessyus @knuckleheadspodcast ✊🏾😎✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/LTWDFsjA62 — Quentin Richardson (@QRich) March 25, 2020

